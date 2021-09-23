FH defends wide front against Bolsonaro, including PT: ‘I don’t discriminate’

SAO PAULO – Former President Fernando Henrique Cardoso understands that the PSDB should participate in the demonstrations by opposition parties against the government of President Jair Bolsonaro. The statement differs from the posture of tucano leaders who have signaled that there is internal resistance to joining the acts together with the PT, among other acronyms.
Federal government:Bolsonaro’s disapproval rises ten points in seven months and reaches 68%, says Ipec
Although the national PSDB has recently decided that it will be opposed to the government, there is opposition in the party’s benches of deputies and senators, since many parliamentarians are from rural states and are under pressure from conservative and evangelical electorates.
“It doesn’t matter who I summon. If there is a call that is possible to participate, saying what you think is good – says the former president in an interview with GLOBO.
Participation in the protests against Bolsonaro was defined at a meeting of left-wing parties such as PT, PSOL, PCdoB, PDT and PV, in addition to others from the center, such as Citizenship, Rede e Solidariedade. The Single Workers Center (CUT) must also be present.
wide front
For the toucan leader, even though there are disagreements between the acronyms, it is possible to create a broad front of parties against Bolsonaro. Even with the participation of the PT, it is not an impediment in Fernando Henrique’s view.
— It’s good to create a broad front. That there is a diversity of opinions, but that they are all in favor of democracy. I don’t discriminate (PT). The PT is not intrinsically against democracy. Never was. The PT government often gave the feeling of (being). But there is no genuine feeling for the PT to be against the diversity of opinions – said Fernando Henrique.
Read more:Senate approves in the second round of the Electoral Reform PEC without the return of the coalitions
Although the former president believes that the Bolsonaro government threatens democracy in coup-based acts, such as on September 7, he sees no risk of institutional rupture.
— Even if he (Bolsonaro) wants to, it is difficult to strike a blow in Brazil. I don’t know Bolsonaro, I’ve never seen him in my life, nor do I want to. But I think it has a simplistic mindset. Even if you have this idea, you won’t succeed. If you do not have a program that covers the majority of the population, it is difficult for the thing to move forward – he concluded.
national reach
Regarding the PSDB presidential elections for the 2022 elections, the former president says that the candidate indicated by the legend for the race for the Palácio do Planalto will be able to win the elections if he has the capacity to unite the country and nationalize his name. Until now, the internal dispute is funneled between governors João Doria (SP) and Eduardo Leite (RS). The other candidates such as senator Tasso Jereissati and former Manaus mayor Arthur Virgílio have not campaigned.
— To be president of the Republic, you have to have a national reach. If you have the ability to add, the one who has the ability to win – he added.
Read: Amid resistance in the PT, PSB demands Lula for supporting Freixo in Rio
The former president admits his proximity to Doria, but believes that Leite is also accredited. Recently, the paulista released a video in which the former president declares his support.
— I will support whoever has the greatest capacity to aggregate national opinion. If Milk has more than Doria, Milk goes. If Doria has more than Milk, Doria will. And there may still be a third one,” said Fernando Henrique. — Milk is good. But I know more about Doria. I have a personal relationship with Doria. And he has demonstrated. He’s democratic. And Leite also seems to have the capacity to govern. I was president. I know how it feels. Anyone who wants to impose a particularity will not succeed. There will be no support. It needs to move better in the Brazilian diversity. If you’re capable of that, you’ll get my vote,” he concluded.