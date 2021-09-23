Fiat Toro Volcano wins two special series: Chrome Edition and Black Edition

Listen to the text of this post Listen to the text of this post

Fiat Toro’s 2022 line arrived in April of that year, debuting the new 270 flex turbo engine that generates 185 hp of maximum power at 5,750 rpm and maximum torque of 270 Nm at 1,750 rpm fueled with ethanol. This top-end version also features Full LED headlamps, 7″ digital cluster, dualzone digital air conditioning, wireless charger and a redesigned cabin. From the beginning of the year to August, Toro sold 47,815 units, representing 34.1% of the market share, the absolute market leader.

But as we’ve already reported here, with the proximity of launches from other competitive pickup trucks, such as Chevrolet, Montana, and Hyundai, Santa Cruz, for example, obviously Fiat will change its line, keeping it always as up-to-date as possible.

Now, Fiat brings to the market the Chrome Edition and Black Edition series exclusively for the Volcano Turbo 270 Flex version. “With the sweeping design inspired by the Ultra and Ranch versions, we brought new possibilities to the consumer for the already sophisticated look of the Volcano”, said Herlander Zola, director of Brand Fiat South America and Commercial Operations Brazil.

The Chrome Edition series adds to the New Fiat Toro chrome front grille and overbumper, and the Black Edition features darkened front grille and overbumper, black-painted 18-inch alloy wheels, FIAT logo (front and rear) and emblems (Toro, Volcano, Turbo 270) darkened, door handle in body color, in addition to roof rack, window frames and door frames in black color.

There is also the possibility of adding a technology package to the new series, which brings a new 10.1” multimedia center positioned vertically, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wireless, Bluetooth voice commands, MP3, AM/FM radio, input auxiliary and USB port, plus active safety and driving aid features such as autonomous emergency braking (AEB), lane departure warning (LDW) and automatic high beam switching (AHB).

The Volcano Turbo 270 Flex version has a suggested public price of R$ 153,990. The Chrome Edition and Black Edition series are sold for R$2,990 each and the Technology package costs R$5,500.