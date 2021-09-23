FIFA did not think about Rio for the Club World Cup, despite Paes’ ‘campaign’ – 23/09/2021

Rio’s mobilization to try to host the 2021 Club World Cup was nothing more than a frustrated attempt at seduction by the City Hall, which, in reality, did not attract FIFA. The negative response to Mayor Eduardo Paes came in a call from the CBF yesterday morning (22).

The discard by FIFA, as initially informed to the GE, concerned a candidacy that was never formalized in the entity. Managers with transit in Zurich made informal consultations with FIFA’s top management to see if there was interest in having Brazil in the dispute, after Japan gave up, which would be the starting point for the next edition. South Africa and the United Arab Emirates made their candidacy official, for example.

On the part of the CBF, the idea was not to burn a cartridge, despite the expressed desire of Eduardo Paes and the Rio secretariat to inherit the tournament. As there is a good relationship between the parties, the directors wanted to maintain cordiality with the Executive and did not say right away that Rio had no chance. Paes thanked the return and also understood the fact that Rio’s mobilization had started relatively recently. The mayor himself had publicly quoted the day before that FIFA’s predilection was for an Asian country.

According to Marcel Rizzo’s blog, the recent confusion in the match between Brazil and Argentina, for the qualifiers, which involved the health authorities, didn’t catch on very well in FIFA either. Anvisa interrupted the match in São Paulo to remove Argentine players from the field who did not inform that they had come from England, nor did they comply with quarantine.

Not even at Conmebol did the idea of ​​putting Rio as the seat of the Club World Cup caught on. The entity’s command knew that FIFA prefers to allocate the competition in a more profitable market than the South American one – the financial crisis aggravated by the pandemic plays against the generation of commercial revenue, despite the structure of stadiums being relatively good. Therefore, the most likely path is for the Club World Cup to be in the Middle East.

Regarding the calendar, FIFA has already signaled that it should push the Club World Cup to the period between the end of January and the beginning of February. Initially, the tournament was scheduled to end on December 19th.

If a Brazilian club participates — which is very close to happening, as everything is moving towards a Brazilian final in the Libertadores —, the World Cup dispute would be one of the first commitments of the new season. The good thing is that it relieves the 2021 final straight, as the CBF pushed the two games of the Copa do Brasil final to after the Brasileirão: Flamengo and Atlético-MG could be there.