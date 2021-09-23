Films about Suzane von Richthofen generate doubts and fake news; know what’s true – 09/22/2021 – Streaming

Suzane von Richthofen is back on the screen nearly two decades after taking part in the murder of her parents, in a crime that shocked the country — but this time, not in the news, but in two films, starring ex-BBB Carla Diaz, which debut on Friday, the 24th, on Amazon Prime Video.

The features were scheduled to open in theaters early last year, but were successively delayed because of the pandemic until they go straight to streaming, where stories based on real crimes, known as “true crimes”, gain more and more traction.

Before playing “The Girl Who Killed My Parents” and “The Boy Who Killed My Parents”, see everything you need to know about the feature films, which caused controversy and became the target of fake news when they were announced — among them, that the productions benefited from the Rouanet Law and that Richthofen would profit from the films.

One story, two movies

In a style not so common in Brazilian cinema, criminologist Ilana Casoy and writer Raphael Montes, who signed the script, decided to divide the story into two parts due to inconsistencies they found in the speech of Suzane and Daniel Cravinhos in court.

To show the two versions of the story, the solution found was to produce two films, with about an hour and a half each. In one of them, for example, Suzane says she is constantly raped by her father, which would be one of her reasons for killing him. In the other, his father never practiced any abuse.

Will Suzane von Richthofen profit from the movies?

No. The criminals had no involvement in the production, and the scripts were based on the criminal case file.

Suzane went to court to try to stop the productions, but she couldn’t. The Supreme Court rejected the thesis of the right to be forgotten.

The production was not financed either by the Rouanet Law or by any government development program, as circulated on social networks.

Do movies glorify crime?

Neither. When presenting the twists and contradictions of the case, as in a court of law, it is natural for the spectator to feel in the judge’s chair and want to pass judgment on who is more or less guilty.

Neither version, however, exonerates the criminals. Both Suzane and Daniel and her brother Christian were found equally guilty by the court, which sentenced each to nearly 40 years in prison.

Daniel is in open regime, while Suzane is in semi-open, but both continue to serve their sentences, and the films are not expected to have an impact in the judicial sphere.

What the works do is show who the couple was before the murder, a cut little explored by the press, in an attempt to make the viewer reflect on what led Suzane and her brothers to commit the crime, says Casoy, the screenwriter, who followed the case of simulated reproduction to the trial.

“The news clipping is very compact. It doesn’t portray the victim or the accused, but the crime itself. We don’t portray criminals as monsters. What they did was monstrous, but they are not monsters. They are human beings.” says Casoy.

“I’m not defending anyone. I just want to know what makes these people do this,” adds the criminologist, author of a book on the crime, “Casos de Família”, which also deals with the murder of Isabella Nardoni.