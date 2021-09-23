Financial market companies offer nearly 200 job openings

Financial market companies have opened nearly 200 job opportunities. The vacancies are for companies: Órama Investimentos, Afinz, Guru, Guide Investimentos, Quantum Finance, Leve, Jeitto, 123Qred, Nord Research, Champs Law and Globus Seguros. All information contained in the text is from JC Concursos. See more information about the vacancies below:

Órama Investimentos has about 50 vacancies open. Positions available include Fixed Income BackOffice Analyst, Full Custody Analyst, Junior Banker, B2C Commercial Coordinator, Data Engineer, Product Owner, among others. Interested parties can apply through the Gupy website at this link: https://orama.gupy.io.

Afinz offers 90 job opportunities for different areas of the company, such as: IT, commercial, marketing and operations. As for the work model, there are on-site vacancies in seven states: BA, ES, GO, MG, PR, SP and SC. In addition, there are options for hybrid and 100% remote. Entries must be made on the Afinz page, on the Kenoby portal: https://jobs.kenoby.com/afinz.

fintech is looking for 15 professionals to join the team. Positions include: Senior and Full Product Manager, Senior Product Designer, Senior and Full Backend Developer, Senior Android Developer, Senior Software Engineer, Growth CRO, Copywriter, Art Director, Data Scientist, People & Culture. To register, just send your resume by email: [email protected]

At Guide Investimentos, a brokerage in the Brazilian market, it offers 37 job opportunities for different sectors, including operations, marketing and CX, IT, finance, expansion analyst and investment assistant. All in all, Guide is recruiting 71 new collaborators and those interested should register through the link: https://jobs.kenoby.com/guide.

The technology company for the financial market, specialized in solutions that transform information into power for professionals who work with investments, is offering 12 places, all in the product, technology and commercial areas, but 6 of them are internship opportunities. Applications can be recorded on Quantum’s website, in its Talent Bank: https://quantumfinance.com.br/carreiras.

Leve, fintech that offers the combination of personal assistant and a network of financial solutions for employees to overcome financial difficulties, announced eight job openings. To apply, you must send your resume/linkedin to [email protected]

Jeitto, the digital credit application, is looking for seven new professionals, three for the area of ​​growth and revenue, two for artificial intelligence – AI, one for technology and one for the financial sector. Interested parties must register through the solides platform: https://new.solides.com/dashboard/profilerAnalytics.

At 123Qred, fintech that offers credit to SMEs, the opportunities are for the areas of customer success, technology, strategy and finance. Interested parties should send their résumés to [email protected] putting the name of the position as the title of the e-mail.

At Nord Research, an independent analysis house, there are three vacancies, one for the position of social media (marketing) in the remote model; an internship in asset management (asset); and one in an equity trader buy side (Asset), both in face-to-face format at Itaim Bibi, in São Paulo. You can apply through the company’s careers page on the Gupy portal: https://nordresearch.gupy.io.

Champs Law, a boutique corporate law firm specializing in Corporate Law, Finance and Capital Markets, has three vacancies open for the legal area: two for Corporate/M&A and one for Regulatory CVM/Compliance CVM, all at full level. Those interested in participating in the selection process should register by e-mail: [email protected]