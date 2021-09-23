Find out why Medrado rang the bell and asked to leave A Fazenda 13

On this Wednesday night (9/22), presenter Adriane Galisteu began editing Record’s A Fazenda 13, explaining what had happened to Fernanda Medrado, who rang the bell to give up the game twice. However, the rapper decided to continue in the dispute for the R$1.5 million prize after psychological assistance from the production. With the controversy that reverberated on the web, the column LeoDias decided to list the main reasons that made the former Power Couple think about abandoning the rural reality; check out.

On the first day of confinement in Itapecerica da Serra, Medrado teamed up with former Big Brother Italia and model Dayane Mello, who showed a strong personality, not pleasing many pedestrians right away. Because of this, the girl already has enemies declared in the reality, and MC Gui is one of them. The funkeiro, who was very close to Medrado, has already declared, in a tête-à-tête conversation with her, that he will put aside their friendship as long as she is friends with Dayane’s. The rapper was quite shaken by the statement and, turns and moves, is pressured by him with the subject.

For a few times, Medrado and Dayane were at odds with each other. One of the reasons was that the artist passed on information she received, which was reverberating among a group. The conversation was as follows: At the entrance of Sthe Matos during the first party of the rural reality, the model would have shown the middle finger to the influencer. Fearful went to ask Dayane if it was true. The girl didn’t like it at all and the two ended up fighting. Medrado burst into tears as soon as her friend left her talking to herself.

The next day, the model said she was sad with the rapper for having insisted on the question. “The fact is that you asked me several times: ‘Do you have your conscience ok?’ And I said yes”, said Dayane, who continued explaining how she was approached by Sthe Matos.

Medrado was offended and asked: “Do you think I want you harm?”. Dayane retorted her friend: “I don’t think you want my harm, but it’s like I told you yesterday, I want to protect myself, if you keep bringing me things from people who don’t want my good, it’s not a positive thing for me” .

The DR continued for almost 1 hour until the two hugged and ended the conversation.

In the formation of the first Roça, on Tuesday (9/21), Medrado exposed, during the live, that Rico Melquiades, from MTV’s reality show On Vacation with Ex Celebs, would have spoken ill of his longtime friend Marina Ferrari. She commented that the comedian said the digital influencer is rich and that she didn’t need to be on the show. The peão, who already has a reputation as a shack, didn’t like it at all and the two got into an ugly argument during the broadcast of the program on the Record grid. They even argued for many hours later. Rico assured him that he didn’t say what she pointed out. The rapper cried several times because of Rico’s pressure.

The next day, in a conversation with ex-panicat Aline Mineiro, Medrado, who kept crying, even said: “My conscience is clear, but what I tried to explain yesterday, I couldn’t. I left like a son of a bitch. I can’t anymore, I want to leave. I’m not well psychologically, I’m serious”.

“Why don’t you talk? People are here, you have a chance to speak. You are not leaving. Most people are not doing well, this is very strong”, advised Aline.

Medrado and Rico made peace after a conversation on Wednesday night, shortly after the person said he would ask to leave the confinement. The rapper was concerned about the image that passed after the shack.

At dawn, the former MTV even suggested that the two make a new target. “Let’s get someone for Christ,” said the pawn. “I was hating Medrado until yesterday, but we talked about two hours ago and now I’m not hating it”, revealed Rico in the farmer’s live with Erika Schneider.

“And we found out who was doing the intrigue”, revealed Medrado. “I brought them both on purpose,” Erika confessed, laughing.

Will the plan work? Let’s wait for the scenes in the next chapters.