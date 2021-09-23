Fiocruz develops molecular test to detect leprosy

After decades of research, the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) developed the first molecular test for leprosy, unprecedented in the country. This is the NAT Leprosy Kit, which has already been registered with the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). Based on the PCR (polymerase chain reaction) methodology, the test detects the DNA of the bacillus Mycobacterium leprae, which causes the disease, and can facilitate the early detection of leprosy. The disease affects around 27 thousand people a year in Brazil.

The announcement was made by the Oswaldo Cruz Institute (IOC/Fiocruz), which developed the new test in partnership with the Carlos Chagas Institute of Paraná (Fiocruz-PR) and the Paraná Molecular Biology Institute (IBMP), linked to Fiocruz and the Paraná government.

According to the project leader and head of the IOC Leprosy Laboratory, Milton Ozório Moraes, the application of a state-of-the-art methodology against a neglected disease is of great importance for Brazil. “Until then, there were no diagnostic tests for leprosy considered the gold standard. It is a milestone to make this examination available to vulnerable populations, which are the ones that most develop the disease and lack technological advances”, said Moraes.

For the researcher at Fiocruz-PR, Alexandre Costa, who coordinated the development of the exam at the IBMP, neglected tropical diseases do not usually attract the interest of the industry. “With the NAT Leprosy Kit, we have a national test, with first-class quality, which can contribute to the health of our population”, he said.

Public health

According to information from Fiocruz, the NAT Leprosy Kit is the first commercial molecular test for the disease developed in Brazil and the second exam of this type to obtain registration from Anvisa. The project had investments from the Ministry of Health, the National Council for Scientific and Technological Development (CNPq), the Coordination for the Improvement of Higher Education Personnel (Capes), the Novartis Foundation and the Leprosy Research Initiative (international initiative to support research leprosy), in addition to Fiocruz’s and IBMP’s own resources.

Leprosy is a serious public health problem in Brazil, which has the second largest number of cases in the world, after India. This is one of the oldest diseases of humanity, with case reports from 600 BC, highlighted Fiocruz. Among those affected each year, more than two thousand are diagnosed late, which leads to neurological damage that causes visible deformities and impairs vision or the movement of hands or feet.

Leprosy bacteria mainly affect the skin and nerves. Among the most common symptoms of the disease are skin patches, which may change sensitivity to cold, heat or pain. Even without spots, areas of the skin with altered sensitivity, decreased hair and sweat can also be a sign of the disease, in addition to the appearance of lumps in the body, tingling or pinching sensation and neurological impairment, including sensory, motor or anatomical changes, he informed Fiocruz.

Doubts

About 70% of people with leprosy are diagnosed in primary care, by the general practitioner, without the need for additional tests. In case of doubt, patients are referred for specialized care with a dermatologist. When even the specialist cannot reach an accurate diagnosis, he can request a biopsy, which is the removal of skin fragments for analysis.

The head of the IOC Leprosy Laboratory, Milton Ozório Moraes, pointed out that it is precisely in these cases that the NAT Leprosy Kit can be of great help. The tests currently available are bacilloscopy, which seeks to visualize the bacteria, and histopathology, which analyzes tissue changes.

Molecular testing has an advantage over these techniques, which is increased sensitivity. Moraes explained that bacilloscopy is usually negative in patients who have few skin lesions. “In these cases, called paucibacillary, we observed that the sensitivity of the histopathology is 35%, while the PCR test reaches 57%. This means that, of every 100 patients with paucibacillary leprosy, histopathology can identify 35 and CRP 57. The combination of the two tests can raise the sensitivity to 65%. It is an important gain”, he said.

SUS

The development of the NAT Leprosy Kit will contribute to the Unified Health System (SUS). A national reference center at the Ministry of Health, the IOC Leprosy Laboratory works in research, teaching and patient care, which is carried out through the Souza Araújo Ambulatory.

The registration with Anvisa allows the commercialization of the test and is a requirement for the exam to be offered in SUS. The adoption of the methodology depends on the assessment of the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System (Conitec), which sends the recommendation to the Ministry of Health, which makes the final decision. “If the kit is approved, we have large-scale production capacity to serve the Brazilian population,” said Milton Ozório Moraes.

Distributed by all Brazilian states, leprosy presents most of the records in the Midwest, North and Northeast. As with other neglected diseases, infection is associated with poverty. People with poor housing and food conditions are more likely to get sick from leprosy. The difficult access of vulnerable populations to health services is one of the challenges for the early diagnosis of the disease, said Fiocruz.

Last year, due to the covid-19 pandemic, actions to control the disease were severely hampered. Figures from the Ministry of Health show that fewer than 14 thousand cases were diagnosed last year, against more than 27 thousand in 2019. Experts believe that the reduction may have been due to the overload of health services and the fear of patients to seek care.

Leprosy treatment is offered free of charge by SUS and involves a combination of antibiotics. The duration of treatment extends from six months to a year.