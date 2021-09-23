Fiocruz receives another batch of imported API for production by AstraZeneca

The seventeenth batch of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (IFA) imported for the production of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine will be delivered this Wednesday (22).

The input, according to the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), is sufficient to produce around 5.2 million doses.

The Foundation’s expectation is to deliver, by the end of this week, 4.6 million doses of the immunizing agent to the National Immunization Program (PNI).

The quantity must be delivered in two batches. If deliveries are confirmed, Fiocruz will reach the goal of producing more than 100 million doses (101.1 million) with two months of delay.

The delay in receiving the IFA and the lack of other supplies due to the high global demand has caused delays and a drop in vaccine production. Between May and August, there was a 46% reduction in the production of the immunizing agent.

Earlier this month, the delivery of doses had to be suspended for two weeks, which caused delays in the 2nd application of the vaccine in some Brazilian cities, which were left with a zero supply of AstraZeneca.

Some municipal secretariats, such as Rio de Janeiro, opted for the interchangeability of vaccines. That is, the application of another immunizer in place of the application of the 2nd dose of AstraZeneca.

Fiocruz’s goal was to deliver to the PNI, by the end of September, 15 million doses, but the institution already admits that this amount can be revised.

So far, 5.437 billion doses of AstraZeneca/Oxford have been distributed.

According to the projection of vaccine deliveries by the Ministry of Health, published on the 15th, on the folder’s website, Fiocruz is expected to deliver by September 30 just over 12 million doses of the immunizing agent (12,033 .740).

Dose deliveries in September to the PNI (to date):

1.7 million – September 13th

2.1 million – September 16

700 thousand – September 17th

937 thousand – September 20th