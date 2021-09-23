first live-action photos are revealed; Look

O live action by Knights of the Zodiac looks much more in advance than imagined and the first pictures of the set have already started to emerge.

In black and white, they apparently appeared in the director’s Instagram Stories Tomasz Naumiuk, but they are already available all over the internet and show some of the Main characters of the story, which must be told from the beginning.

The images show Seiya, the protagonist of the story, which will be interpreted by Mackenyu, still without the armor of Pegasus.

he seems to be trained by eagle marin, which appears here performed by the choreography double Caitlin Hutson. Apparently, the Amazon will be played by Famke Janssen, one of the strong names of the cast.

Check out:

Naumiuk would also have published the photos, taken in Hungary, with the hashtag #Brandon Lee, in a tribute to the late son of the legendary Bruce Lee. It is not known what kind of connection he would have with the feature.

Still no release date, the live action by Knights of the Zodiac will also have the presence of sean bean in the cast, in a character not yet confirmed.

About Knights of the Zodiac

Saint Seiya, known in Brazil as The Knights of the Zodiac, is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Masami Kurumada. It was serialized in the famous Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, from 1985 to 1990.

The story follows the adventures of five warriors with mysterious powers, known as “saints” or “knights”. they fight using sacred armor that derive from various constellations.

Your power comes from a mystical energy called “cosmos”, which can be controlled after hard training.

Using their cosmos, warriors can perform various special attacks, which have surprisingly varied effects. Each knight is protected by a constellation., which in turn has its own armor. Athena’s knights are divided into Bronze, Silver and Gold.

The franchise won television adaptations by Toei Animation, in addition to three original animation series, a sequel by the name of Saint Seiya: Next Dimension, several spin-off series written and designed by different authors, films, music, games, miniatures and several productions in all types of media.

