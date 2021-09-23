Flamengo-Barcelona de Guayaquil: where to watch live, Libertadores semifinal schedule and rosters

For the semifinal of the Libertadores, Flamengo has a special support in the match this Wednesday, 22: Maracanã will have the presence of the rubro-negra fans. About 50% of the stadium’s maximum capacity was authorized to watch the first leg, after passing through the security protocol applied by the team.

Read too: Ecuadorian newspapers highlight optimism and embezzlement, but treat Flamengo as the favorite for the Libertadores semifinal

The rival will be Ecuadorian Barcelona Guayaquil, the only non-Brazilian club still present in the continental tournament. Today’s decisive must also feature the debut of David Luiz in the club’s 23 shirt.

Barcelona from Guayaquil: See strengths and weaknesses of the team that promises to ’cause damage’ to Flamengo in Maracanã

Place and Time

The match takes place this Wednesday, 22, at Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro, at 9:30 pm.

Flamengo lineup

Probable cast: Diego Alves, Isla, Rodrigo Caio, David Luiz (Gustavo Henrique) and Renê; Willian Arão, Thiago Maia (Andreas Pereira), Everton Ribeiro, Vitinho and Bruno Henrique; Gabigol.

Technician: Renato Gaucho.

Know more

To the point Evergrande: How a Chinese company brought down the world market



Lauro and Gabeira What’s behind the Bolsonaro government’s record disapproval



Malu is ON Kim Kataguiri: ‘Bolsonaro takes hostage right’



Natuza Nery – Politics Talk ‘What Wagner Rosário did was a clear reproduction of machismo’





Barcelona de Guayaquil lineup

Likely cast: Burrai; Castillo, Leon, Riveros, Pineida; Pinatares, Molina, Martinez, Preciado; Diaz, Mastriani.

Coach: Fabián Bustos.

Arbitration

Referee: Andrés Cunha (Uruguay).

Assistants: Richard Trinidad and Martin Soppi (Uruguay).

VAR: Leodan Gonzáles (Uruguay).

where to watch

The match will be broadcast on Fox Sports (pay TV) and Star+ (streaming platform).