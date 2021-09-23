Flamengo beats Barcelona with two goals from Bruno Henrique and forwards classification to the Libertadores final

O Flamengo won the Barcelona 2-0, this Wednesday, at Maracanã, for the first leg of the semifinal of the Libertadores Conmebol, and headed the way to the continental grand final to get his 3rd title.

the attacker Bruno Henrique was the name of the game, noting the two rubro-negro goals still in the 1st time.

The Rio club still played the entire 2nd half with one more, after the expulsion of mill at the end of the 1st stage, but it was not able to expand, despite the insistence.

The match also marked the debut of the defender David Luiz by Mengão. He started and made a safe game until he was tired in the 2nd time.

It is worth noting that the Ecuadorian team played a very worthy match at Maracanã, also creating great chances, and only did not score because the goalkeeper Diego Alves made two saves on the best finishes.

The return match will be next Wednesday, this time in Guayaquil, also at 9:30 pm, with broadcast from FOX Sports and for the ESPN at the Star+.

Best moments

Championship status

With the result, Flamengo plays for a draw in the return game to advance to the Libertadores grand final.

Rubro-Negro also qualifies if they lose by a goal difference in Guayaquil.

Barcelona, ​​for their part, will have to seek a three-goal advantage to reach the decision.

Bruno Henrique celebrates after scoring for Flamengo over Barcelona EFE/Silvia Izquierdo

The guy: Bruno Henrique

Since he was hired by Flamengo, he has always been a great game player. This Wednesday, once again.

After a bad start by Rubro-Negro, he took the team out of the suffocation with two more decisive goals.

In the 1st, he took advantage of a spectacular cross from Gabigol and hit a deadly header to shake the net.

Then, he appeared well placed on the 2nd stick to complete Vitinho’s low cross.

Still had great chances to complete a hat trick, hitting the crossbar and then stamping the defender.

It was bad: Molina

The defensive midfielder even started well on the field, but then succumbed alongside his Barcelona teammates.

Already yellowish, he made a big mistake when he “slapped” Bruno Henrique to stop a counterattack at the end of the 1st half and he got really bad.

Correctly, the referee applied the 2nd yellow card and sent off Molina, who left the field visibly disappointed in himself.

If the situation was already bad for Barça with 2-0 against the scoreboard, it got even worse with one less athlete on the field…

upcoming games

Flamengo returns to the field this Sunday, against America-MG, at 11 am (GMT), by the Brazilian championship.

Barcelona, ​​on the other hand, had a game postponed over the weekend and will only return against Flamengo, on Wednesday, at 9.30 pm, by Libertadores.





Datasheet

Flamengo 2 x 0 Barcelona de Guayaquil

GOALS: Flamengo: Bruno Henrique [21′ e 38′]

FLAMENGO: Diego Alves; Isla (Matheuzinho), Rodrigo Caio, David Luiz (Léo Pereira) and Renê; Willian Arão, Andreas Pereira (Pedro), Everton Ribeiro and Vitinho (Thiago Maia); Bruno Henrique (Michael) and Gabigol Technician: Renato Gaucho

BARCELONA: Burrai; Castillo, León, Riveros and Pineida; Molina, Piñatares (Sergio López) and Adonis Preciado (Perlaza), Emmanuel Martínez (Montaño) and Damián Díaz (Carcelén); Mastriani (Garcés) Technician: Fabián Bustos