Flamengo could be out of the League of Clubs after a fight with Grêmio

Flamengo ran away from the agreement and put fans in the game against Grêmio for the Copa do Brasil. They also did not participate in the meeting between the clubs, to define the return of the public to the stadiums. These are signs that the club may be left out of the league being set up in the country.

There is a movement organized by the clubs of the first and second division, so that the Brazilian Championship is now organized by a league. So, the idea is to raise a lot more money from the sale of television rights. And of course, with sponsorship payments.

President Jair Bolsonaro sanctioned the Mandating Law, allowing the owner of the house to sell the broadcast of the match, without depending on the agreements that the visitor has. So, this is one of the pillars for creating this league. Thus, the CBF would organize only the Copa do Brasil and the Brasileirão in Series C and D.

Flamengo out of the club league

According to information from journalist Rafael Pfeiffer, on his YouTube channel, Grêmio president Romildo Bolzan believes that this may be the only solution. If Flamengo decides not to participate, the movement will continue without the Rio team.

The team from Rio de Janeiro has the biggest supporters in the country – which, incidentally, seems even bigger in the good phase that the club is going through. And then, it would be one of the main assets for the league to be valued and raise more money.

What would happen to Flamengo if they didn’t participate in the league? This is a big question. After all, Brasileirão would be organized by the new entity. Finally, the current posture of the rubro-negro leaders is worrying and could put at risk a project of union between the other associations in the country.

