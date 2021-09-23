Flamengo fans revolt with Léo Pereira after expulsion: ‘Grab your suitcase and leak’

Not everything was flowery in Flamengo’s 2-0 victory over Barcelona de Guayaquil, on Wednesday night (22), at Maracanã. On social networks, the red and black were angry with defender Léo Pereira, who came on 12 minutes into the second half and, after hitting an elbow in defender León, was sent off in the 43rd minute.
The Flamengo fans did not like the defender’s attitude and some more excited ones demanded the athlete’s resignation. The name of Léo Pereira was among the most talked about topics on Twitter in Brazil. It is worth remembering that the defender took the place of rookie David Luiz, who had a safe performance during the time he was on the field.
Check out some reactions:
