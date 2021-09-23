Flamengo prioritizes Fla TV and creates an obstacle around Globo’s return to Carioca

With Igor Siqueira

Carioca’s financial results in 2021 below expectations led the clubs to look to Globo to negotiate for the next year. What is on the table is a proposal from the broadcaster for pay-per-view. A sensitive point in the negotiation is that Flamengo does not give up broadcasting its games on Fla-TV, while Globo wanted exclusivity.

Vasco and Fluminense also waved that they would like to keep their channels, although with less emphasis. If they are well paid, they admit, yes, that they could give up having the games on their platforms.

The proposal presented by Globo is around R$50 million for ppv rights. As already published by UOL, the first obstacle is the fact that Ferj sues the broadcaster and has already obtained a favorable decision that gives it more than R$ 150 million in compensation for the breach of the previous contract. Globo offered a much lower payment, of R$7 million, to end the problem.

Who negotiates the rights on behalf of Ferj is the company Sportsview, owned by former Globo executive Marcelo Campos Pinto.

This could even be remedied by direct negotiation between the big clubs and Globo, which has already been considered by some teams that could use the Mandant Law. But there is the issue of the clubs’ own televisions.

Remember, Carioca-2021 was traded as a pay-per-view product on cable operators and through the clubs’ channels. In total, around 200 thousand packages were sold. But who actually generated significant income was Flamengo, which raised around R$ 14 million from the competition.

In its balance sheet, Vasco recorded gains of only R$2.8 million with Carioca. The club’s board was dissatisfied with the result.

In this scenario, Flamengo insists on having the games on their TV. In the red-black board, an agreement with Globo is seen as complicated because of this point. Vasco and Fluminense are more flexible, but would also like to keep their channels with games. But Globo wants exclusivity, although it has not closed the door on the subject.

The scenario is not seen as a definitive obstacle between those who participate in the negotiation. There is the possibility, yes, of an agreement with concession of both parties.

Upon returning to the negotiation table, Globo aims to fill its ppv product with games that serve the Rio de Janeiro market. On the other hand, the clubs intend to improve the income that was considered low by some of them in 2021.