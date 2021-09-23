Flamengo reaches the 2nd greatest invincibility in the history of Libertadores – 22/09/2021

Flamengo beat Barcelona de Guayaquil 2-0 this Wednesday (22) in the first leg of the Libertadores semifinal and got even closer to the final of the competition. Now, he could even lose by a goal difference in Ecuador to qualify for the big decision.

As they haven’t lost in this edition yet (they have 8 wins and 3 draws in 11 games), Flamengo is still the favorite against Barcelona. Adding up the five games without defeat in the 2020 edition, the red-black team has now reached 16 undefeated games in the Libertadores and reached the Corinthians record, the Brazilian who stayed the most games without losing in the competition (between 2012 and 2013).

In the history of Libertadores, Flamengo now has the second longest undefeated streak and is just one game away from equaling the overall record of Sporting Cristal of Peru, who stayed 17 matches without defeat between 1962 and 1969.

Champion in 1981 and 2019, Flamengo is looking for a three-time title, which can still come unbeaten. Corinthians, coached by Tite in 2012, was the last team to win the Libertadores without defeat. Renato Gaúcho’s Fla is shortly to get there.

Greatest invincibility in the history of Libertadores (1960-2021):

17 Sporting Cristal-PER (1962-1969)

16 Corinthians (2012-2013)

[16] Flemish (2020-2021)

15 America of Cali-COL (1980-1983)

14 River Plate-ARG (2018-2019)

14 River Plate-ARG (1977-1978)

14 Newell’s Old Boys-ARG (1992)

14 Cruise (1998-2004)

