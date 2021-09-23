Florinda Meza, owner Florinda do Chaves, has an accident

This Wednesday (22), Florinda Meza, owner Florinda do Chaves, used social media to announce that she had suffered a domestic accident. According to the actress and producer, she was carrying a lot of objects when she had a fall and injured herself. Through an Instagram post, Florinda published a photo in which she appears with a bruise on her face. In the caption of the image, the 72-year-old artist reassured fans.

“Sometimes, when we ‘conquer the world’, we can have some setbacks, but I’ll still continue to fight. For the curious, I fell while carrying many things, just like in life. It’s better to be careful and be lighter. Fortunately, I’m fine. End of statement.” florinda meza

The origin of Chaves, one of the most successful programs in the history of SBT, was revealed. Rubens Passaro, commercial manager of Grupo Silvio Santos, told how the series was aired in Brazil on the São Paulo channel. According to the professional, in 1981, Silvio Santos sent him to Mexico to see how Televisa managed to produce so many soap operas at the same time.

While watching the rhythm of serials production and interviewing authors buying plots to be shown on SBT, Silvio called him and asked what he thought about the series El Chavo (original name of Chaves), which was on the air on the Mexican channel at that time. It was then that Rubens was honest with his boss.

“Silvio, I watched and found an old pastel, with the image washed out, almost colorless, looking like it was produced in the 70s. I think we could produce something similar with better quality”, the professional told Silvio Santos, according to his statement in social network.

According to Rubens, despite his negative analysis, Silvio said he liked the program and asked him to meet Roberto Bolaños, the creator of El Chavo and interpreter of Chaves, to arrange the purchase of the episodes of the series.

Silvio Santos approves the purchase of Chaves

As soon as he called Silvio Santos to approve the transaction, the owner of SBT asked the professional to bring four episodes to be dubbed and presented to executives of the network at the time.

Chaves went live on SBT from 1984 to 2020, totaling 36 years of success. “An entire generation grew up watching Chaves, Chapolin and Chesperito,” concluded Rubens.