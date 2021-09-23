Fluminense makes a new offer for Daniel Alves and is encouraged by “yes”

One of the clubs interested in Daniel Alves, Fluminense is still negotiating with the player and lives a kind of “D Day” to have the right back, as registration for the Brazilian closes tomorrow (24).

Flu formalized an offer to the player’s managers, who made some demands. With this answer in hand, the Cariocas draw up a final counterproposal to try to announce the new reinforcement. This new model includes adjustments considered small by the tricolores, which maintain the contract period until the end of 2022 and also the bases of financial conditions. The atmosphere is one of optimism for the “yes” in Laranjeiras and the ball is with the athlete.

Dani Alves’ goal is clear: to play the World Cup. Therefore, he demands to act in his original position, where he was called up again by Tite and also became Olympic champion for the Brazilian team in Tokyo. At Morumbi, with shirt 10, he even played as a midfielder and midfielder, and without much prominence, now, he wants to remain on the right-back.

With proposals to play in clubs in Europe, the player does not deny to clubs seeking information about his football that he will not deny invitations to return to the Old Continent. Therefore, the automatic and no-cost release clause is the first step in any conversation.

According to information from his press office, in an official note, the athlete did not make any financial demands on the clubs, and money, at the moment, is in the background. The player will choose his destiny among the possibilities, be it title or status.