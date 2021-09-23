Fogo de Chão in NY says it did a Covid test on employees after a visit by Bolsonaro and Queiroga – 09/22/2021 – Panel SA

The Fogo de Chão steakhouse in New York, which hosted President Jair Bolsonaro and other government officials at an outdoor gathering this Monday (20), says that no case of Covid-19 was detected among its employees after the visit by the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, who was diagnosed with the disease a day later, on Tuesday (21).
The restaurant says its professionals undergo Covid-19 exams frequently, as part of the company’s security protocol.
The Environment Minister, Joaquim Leite, Chancellor Carlos França and the head of the GSI, Augusto Heleno, also had lunch at the barbecue restaurant. To get around the requirement for the Covid-19 vaccine in the city’s restaurants, Bolsonaro also ate pizza on the streets of New York on Sunday night (19).
with Mariana Grazini and Andressa Motter
PRESENT LINK: Did you like this text? Subscriber can release five free hits of any link per day. Just click on the blue F below.
your subscription may be worth even more
Do you already know the advantages of being a Folha subscriber? In addition to having access to reports and columns, you have exclusive newsletters (find it here). You can also download our free app from the Apple Store or Google Play to get alerts on the day’s top news. Your subscription helps us to do independent and quality journalism. Thanks!
your subscription is worth a lot
More than 180 reports and analyzes published each day. A team with more than 120 columnists. A professional journalism that oversees the government, disseminates useful and inspiring news, counterpoints the intolerance of social networks and draws a clear line between truth and lies. How much does it cost to help produce this content?
sign the sheet