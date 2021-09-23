Fogo de Chão in NY says it did a Covid test on employees after a visit by Bolsonaro and Queiroga – 09/22/2021 – Panel SA

The Fogo de Chão steakhouse in New York, which hosted President Jair Bolsonaro and other government officials at an outdoor gathering this Monday (20), says that no case of Covid-19 was detected among its employees after the visit by the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, who was diagnosed with the disease a day later, on Tuesday (21).

The restaurant says its professionals undergo Covid-19 exams frequently, as part of the company’s security protocol.

The Environment Minister, Joaquim Leite, Chancellor Carlos França and the head of the GSI, Augusto Heleno, also had lunch at the barbecue restaurant. To get around the requirement for the Covid-19 vaccine in the city’s restaurants, Bolsonaro also ate pizza on the streets of New York on Sunday night (19).

with Mariana Grazini and Andressa Motter