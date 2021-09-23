For action film, Maria Casadevall does what Marina Ruy Barbosa didn’t come across on TV · TV News

In the film A Garota da Moto, which hits theaters this Thursday (23), Maria Casadevall appears with her head shaved. Released to the general public in the telenovela Amor à Vida (2013), which was marked precisely by the fact that Marina Ruy Barbosa refused to go bald, the actress has no problems when it comes to radicalizing her look for a role. It was she, by the way, who suggested putting the machine on her hair to play the motogirl Joana.

“When we started talking about the film, I already had this idea. I told Luis [Pinheiro, diretor]: ‘I’ll have a shaved head’. He gave a little blush: ‘But shaved how much?’ [Respondi:] ‘Really zero, bald'”, recalls Maria in an interview with TV news.

The change in look, she says, was fundamental to build the character — which had already been played by Christiana Ubach in the series shown between 2016 and 2019 by SBT. “This hair gave a guide to Joana that we wanted to build, how she would be, what body and what face she would have. And, based on that, define her personality”, emphasizes the actress.

In the feature, which has an unprecedented story and can be seen by those who don’t know the series, Joana is a solo mother who works as a motogirl to support her son Nico (Kevin Vecchiato, the Chive of Monica’s Gang). In the past, she was chased by the boy’s father’s widow and started training different martial arts to defend herself.

The fighting skills come in handy when the motogirl accidentally confronts a criminal (Roberto Birindelli, Josué de Império) who uses slave labor in his factories. Revolted by the intrusion, the bandit sends his henchmen after Joana, who becomes a kind of superheroine by giving flying, punching and kicking the men who try to bring her down.

Entering this universe of action was a challenge for Maria. “It was something very new for me. I had to go back and see Rocky Balboa [boxeador vivido por Sylvester Stallone em oito filmes], watch the heroines of Marvel. They are a reference, of course, but we avoid the stereotype of sexualization of these bodies, this somewhat standard femininity. The issue of me performing with shaved hair has to do with that too,” he says.

Maria recognizes that she takes good care of her body precisely to be able to lend it to her characters, which helped her face the action scenes. “We were creating the choreographies in the rehearsal room and bringing drama into the fight. In what dramatic context is this fight inserted? It’s no use throwing a perfect punch if it doesn’t match the character’s dramatic arc. She’s exhausted. , in a situation of great fear? Are you taking risks? What are her weaknesses?”, he says.

“We went after this woman’s weaknesses, and how they present themselves in the fight. What does she use, in addition to physical strength? The insights, the intelligence to read the opponent, to understand what his weak point is, how she does it will subvert this logic of physical strength. Because, of course, her physique is inferior to that of most of the opponents she encounters throughout the film,” adds the actress.

The film’s artistic director, filmmaker João Daniel Tikhomiroff is already thinking about transforming Joana’s adventures into a franchise with several films. Check out the trailer for The Girl on the Bike: