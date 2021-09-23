For two years, a man ejaculated through the anus and defecated through the penis

A man spent two years defecating through his penis and ejaculating through his anus. All of this would have occurred after he went into a three-week coma after intoxication from cocaine and phencyclidine (PCP). Information from the British Daily Star newspaper.

Credit: Reproduction/Cureus MagazineFor two years, a man ejaculated through the anus and defecated through the penis

The 33-year-old man suffered from complications for two years, until his testicles began to show unusual swelling. Due to unbearable pain, he sought a doctor.

According to the publication, he released gas in his urine, a condition called pneumaturia. The patient also started urinating poop, called fecaluria. Through the anus, it expelled a “substantial amount” of semen.

The man discovered that he had rectal wall problems when he underwent a touch test in the region. As for the penis, he had a urinary tract infection.

Credit: Reproduction/Cureus MagazineThe man suffered from pain for two years

On further tests, they were able to identify a fistula—an abnormal passage—between the urethra and the rectum, where fluid was flowing. Then the man underwent surgery.

Doctors also found that while in a coma, the patient received a catheter that could have caused the abnormal complications. The case was published by the scientific journal Cureus.