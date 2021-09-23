Former Corinthians baseman explains the amount of just BRL 3,600 against the club

William Fernandes Pinheiro, former Corinthians base athlete, explained the decision to file a lawsuit in the Labor Court against the club, as revealed by the portal My Timon last Tuesday. The initial value of the cause is only R$ 3,666.02, referring to the FGTS not deposited by the club.

In a note written by his lawyers and sent to the portal, William reiterates his affection for Corinthians and how happy he was while he was under contract with the club (April 2017 and September 2019). The attacker makes it clear that he sought an amicable solution – see full note below.

“It is also opportune to mention that the athlete William tried on several occasions to have the situation passed on to the responsible sector and with that resolved, however, he did not get a return”, explained the player, through his lawyers.

It is worth remembering that the Court has already determined the place and date of the first hearing between the parties. The same will take place on November 10, at the Judiciary Center for Consensual Dispute Settlement Methods of the Labor Court of Maranhão (CEJUSC-JTMA), in the city of São Luis, the attacker’s birthplace.

William, currently 22, was free in September 2019 and made a deal with Tuna Luso, from Pará. He then worked for Tapajós, in the same state. This year, a visit to the Moto Club, in his hometown, and his last (and current) club: Mogi Mirim, from the interior of São Paulo.

Note from the lawyers of William Fernandes Pinheiro, former Corinthians base athlete

“Professional athlete William Fernandes Pinheiro, through the lawyers acting for their interests in the records of the labor action in which he moves against Sport Club Corinthians Paulista, publicly declares his right to reply to the note that published the process and his details, clarify that the athlete has immense affection and respect for the team, for the fans and that his time at the club is a memorable moment.

On that occasion, he also clarifies that the right to action is a right guaranteeing everyone, provided for in the Federal Constitution, to cover demands that are not resolved in other ways.

It is also opportune to mention that the athlete William tried on several occasions for the situation to be transferred to the responsible sector and with this resolved, however, he did not get a return.

It is worth noting that his greatest passion and vocation within the fields is also his job that makes financial return possible so that he can pay for his commitments, help his family, including his child, underage, who until then has the athlete as your provider.

The moment of instability that affects the entire country, including the signing of athletes, further reinforces the responsibility that contracts are fulfilled in their entirety.

The athlete has only the sole intention with the lawsuit to resolve the present demand, without any other that could harm a club that opened opportunities for him on another occasion.

Finally, the athlete thanks all the majority support he received at the expense of the publication of the fact.”

Yours sincerely,

William Fernandes Pinheiro.

São Luís-Maranhao, September 22, 2021.

