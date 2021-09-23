Arthur, current Juventus midfielder, but who graduated from Grêmio’s youth division, suffered an accident. The information was brought by Spanish radio El Partidazo de Cope. The player was riding his Ferrari in Turin, Italy, when he was involved in the accident.

Fortunately, from what the radio informed the player is doing well. The notes show that the player was hit by another car while he was driving his vehicle. In short, Arthur was not responsible for the accident.

The information seems to be true, as the site JuventusNews24.com, posted on its Twitter an image of Arthur’s Ferrari beaten. Check out:

#Arthur co-involved in an incident questa mattina. Il brasiliano, non responsabile dell’accaduto, è rimasto illeso ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/ybxIS7N59n — JuventusNews24.com (@junews24com) September 22, 2021

However, what is striking is that this is not the first accident that the young person is involved in. Last year, Arthur was also involved in an accident with his Ferrari. In August 2020, the midfielder also suffered a small traffic accident with a Ferrari in Spain. However, in last year’s case he was apparently not innocent.

Because, when passing the breathalyzer test, an index higher than the permitted level of alcohol in that country was detected. However, this did not generate great consequences for it.

Former Grêmio player has an accident with his Ferrari

In this case it seems that the player revealed by Grêmio did nothing wrong. However, it is not for us to judge either. Fortunately, there was only damage to the vehicles and it appears that no one was seriously injured in this accident.

Arthur is now heading into his second season with Juventus, still in search of affirmation. Well, the player has not even entered the field in the 2021-2022 season. This is because he is recovering from surgery to resolve an injury that had been bothering him.

Image: JuventusNews24