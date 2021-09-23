Fortaleza decides semifinal against Atlético-MG at Arena Castelão

In a draw held on the afternoon of Wednesday, 22, at the headquarters of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), in Rio de Janeiro, Fortaleza met the order of the field commands of the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, against Atlético-MG: the first game will be at Mineirão, in Belo Horizonte, while the second and decisive duel will be at Arena Castelão.

The clashes are scheduled for the 20th and 27th of October, but dates and times will still be confirmed by the national entity. The location was defined by drawing lots: the outward match in the capital of Minas Gerais, and the return match in the capital of Ceará. The other semifinal will be between Flamengo x Athletico-PR.

Tricolor managed to advance to the semifinals for the first time and have the best campaign in the club’s history in the tournament – previously, the best performance had been to reach the quarterfinals. In the current edition, the Pici team eliminated Caxias-RS, Ypiranga-RS, Ceará, CRB-AL and São Paulo to reach the top-4.

The performance on the field also provided good numbers for the Lion’s coffers: R$ 17.2 million were pocketed so far in awards for the classifications. The amount initially forecast was R$5.5 million and was later reduced to R$3.7 million. In the final, the champion earns R$56 million, while the vice-champion gets R$23 million.

In 2021, Fortaleza and Atlético-MG have already faced each other on two occasions for the Brazilian Championship. In both, visitors got the better of it: on May 30th, Tricolor won 2-1 at Mineirão, and Galo paid back by winning 2-0 at Castelão, on September 12th.

The clashes for the national knockout also reserve the possibility of the presence of an audience in the stadiums. The miners have the authorization of the City Hall of Belo Horizonte, and Leão received the approval of the Government of the State of Ceará to carry out test events, with 10% of the audience in Castelão – about 6,000 people – and access to the fans who took part. the two doses of vaccine.

Semifinals of the Copa do Brasil:

One way: Atlético-MG x Fortaleza – Mineirão

Return: Fortaleza x Atlético-MG – Arena Castelão

Fortaleza Games in the 2021 Brazil Cup:

Caxias-RS 0x1 Fortaleza – 1st phase

Fortaleza 1×0 Ypiranga-RS – 2nd phase

Fortaleza 1×1 Ceará – 3rd phase

Ceará 0x3 Fortaleza – 3rd phase

Fortaleza 2×1 CRB-AL – Round of 16

CRB-AL 0x1 Fortaleza – Round of 16

São Paulo 2×2 Fortaleza – Quarter finals

Fortaleza 3×1 São Paulo – Quarter finals

Fortaleza’s quotas in the 2021 Brazil Cup:

1st phase: BRL 990 thousand

2nd phase: BRL 1.07 million

3rd phase: BRL 1.7 million

Round of 16: R$2.7 million

Quarter finals: BRL 3.45 million

Semifinal: BRL 7.3 million

Total: BRL 17.2 million

