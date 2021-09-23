Fortaleza starts application of the booster dose in the elderly of the general public on Saturday | Ceará

The city of Fortaleza will start on Saturday (25) the application of the booster dose in the elderly of the general public. The information was disclosed by Mayor José Sarto Nogueira (PDT), in a post on social networks.

Also according to the municipal manager, the service will take place by appointment, in descending order of age, until reaching 70 years of age.

“People from Fortaleza, I inform you that this Saturday (25/09), we will start the application of the 3rd dose for the elderly in the general public. The service will be scheduled, in descending order of age, until reaching 70 years, remembering that meet an interval of 6 months between the 2nd and 3rd doses. We are now making available the Saturday list, with about 27 thousand elderly people.”

On September 8, the vaccination of elderly people living in long-term shelters had started in Fortaleza.

The Municipal Health Department of Fortaleza released the lists with the names of people scheduled to receive the vaccine against Covid-19 this Thursday (23). There are appointments for the first dose (D1) and second dose (D2).

For the first dose, people from the general population by age were called; most of those called up are teenagers, but there are people rescheduled. There will also be application of the first dose for the population over 40 years and a second dose by appointment.

People who missed their second dose schedule or reached the deadline, as described on the vaccination card, can also seek care on these dates. In addition, people over the age of 40 can go to any vaccination post to receive their first dose.