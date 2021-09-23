Fortnite: Flakes Power Cup to have 2nd edition with US$40K in prizes

THE Power Cup Flakes, championship of Fortnite created by youtuber Power Flakes, has just had its second edition confirmed, with qualifiers already scheduled for the 29th and 30th of September.

Get ready!! Season 2 of the Flakes Power Cup worth $40,000 is coming! And this time the camp will be SOLO! Connect there 🚀🚀🚀 pic.twitter.com/MALjQrTpmt Continue after advertising — Flakes Power Cup (@FlakesPowerCup) September 16, 2021

Unlike the first tournament, which was played in trios, this time the Flakes Power Cup will be for solo players only. What remains is that the competition will be split between console and PC, giving opportunity to players of all platforms.

To compete, the player must be at least 13 years old (legal guardian authorization is required for those under 18), have an account level 30 or higher, and have two-factor authentication enabled on the Epic account.

Similar to official tournaments promoted by Fortnite, during qualifying, players will have three hours to play up to 10 matches. The 200 players who score the most in this stage qualify for the semifinals, scheduled for October 2nd (Saturday).

See also: Fortnite’s FNCS will have changes next season