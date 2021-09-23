Foxbit crypto broker announces zero rate for withdrawals in reais and now offers instant withdrawal 24 hours

(iStock / Getty Images Plus)

SAO PAULO – Foxbit cryptocurrency broker announced this Wednesday (22) that it will no longer charge fees for withdrawals in reais on its platform. The decision comes on the same day that its competitor Mercado Bitcoin also announced a zero rate for withdrawals.

In addition to cutting the rate, Foxbit said it will now offer instant withdrawal 24 hours a day, with the money falling into the customer’s bank account within five minutes of the withdrawal request.

Before announcing the news, Foxbit charged a fee of 1.39% per withdrawal, plus a fixed amount of R$ 1.89. The time was also longer, with orders placed during bank hours being completed within 30 minutes, while requests for withdrawals made outside those hours were completed on the next business day.

“Zero withdrawal rate was an old dream, and with large investments in technology and automation, it was possible to make it a reality. I am very happy to be able to carry out this movement”, says João Canhada, CEO of Foxbit.

“In addition to our extensive product portfolio, we are improving our customers’ experience, from the interface of our exchange to new pairs and products, which meet our mission to help our customers achieve financial freedom,” explains the executive.

In a note, the broker also promises to bring more news to customers this year.

“There will be more than 10 new cryptos implemented, closing a table of 35 cryptoactives until December, tokenization of attractive real assets with profitability superior to fixed income products that we have today in the traditional market, among other novelties that improve the experience of our customers and products specific products aimed at the B2B market”, says Ricardo Dantas, CO-CEO of the company.

While Foxbit and Mercado Bitcoin zeroed their fees, Binance, which until recently was the only one with a zero rate, followed the opposite path and, since September 1st, started to charge R$ 2.60 per withdrawal, regardless of the amount.

It is also worth remembering that the zero rate is only for withdrawals in reais, and withdrawals in cryptocurrencies continue to be charged, with amounts that vary according to the asset, and depend on blockchain rules and network congestion at the time of the transaction.

