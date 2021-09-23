Frank Vogel is impressed by Anthony Davis

nba_frank_vogel_se_impressiona_com_anthony_davis

Despite all the new acquisitions made by the Lakers this offseason, the key to the team’s success has not changed.

If the Lakers hope to lift the Larry O’Brien trophy again, the team will need the best of Anthony Davis.

The good news is that the guy seems to be in the best shape of his career and that’s what coach Frank Vogel said about AD’s transformative offseason.

“He put a lot of work in this offseason period into his body, a lot of work,” Vogel said. “We had a moment maybe two weeks ago where he was training at home and we talked a lot about the concerns we have with our team… So he came to train with us. It was the first time we’d seen him in a while, and his body looked imposing. And we all just look at each other like, ‘We’re going to be really good this year. Just looking at that guy over there, we’re going to do really well this year.’”

+ Because LeBron James’s minicamp will be a success for the Lakers

Last year, Davis was heavily criticized for his performance, which – by his own standards – didn’t measure up. In just 36 games, he averaged 21.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game with 49.1% success. The Lakers did not make it past the first round of the playoffs, suffering a series loss to Phoenix in 6 games.

If Anthony Davis comes back this season bigger and stronger than before, it could go a long way for the Lakers to establish a solid presence inside the bottle.

We’ll see soon if their new and improved form will be enough to propel the Lakers to the top again.