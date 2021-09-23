‘Funeral Home’ Propaganda Encourages Covid Vaccination in US | World

A “funeral home” advertisement with the phrase “Don’t get vaccinated” was used to encourage immunization against Covid-19 in North Carolina, USA.

It was also written “Wilmore Funeral Home” (“Wilmore Funeral Home”, in free translation) on the truck, which circulated through the streets of Charlotte on Sunday (19).

The image went viral on social media. But the funeral home doesn’t exist and the advertisement was actually a pro-vaccine campaign.

The site with the name of the funeral home has only one message: “Get vaccinated now. Otherwise we’ll see you soon”.

By clicking on “Get vaccinated now”, the user is redirected to the website of a Covid-19 vaccination center.

Charlotte advertising agency Boone Oakley said it was responsible for the campaign and published a photo of the truck. (see image below). And he wrote: “It was us. Get vaccinated”.

The newspaper “Charlotte Observer” says the StarMed vaccination center, where the user is redirected when entering the “funeral home” website, supported the idea.

The intention was to encourage more people to be immunized in the state.

