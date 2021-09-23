Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie: What is known about a blogger’s boyfriend found dead

by

Missing person poster with photo by Gabby Petito

Credit, Getty Images

Photo caption,

FBI confirmed that the body of Gabby Petito was found in a park in the US state of Wyoming

American blogger Gabby Petito left in July on a road trip with her fiance, Brian Laundrie, across the United States. Nearly two weeks after being reported missing, her body was found in a national park in Wyoming. Now, Laundrie’s whereabouts are also unknown.

The 22-year-old was visiting Grand Teton National Park with 23-year-old Laundrie as part of their cross-country van trip. But after a month of traveling, Laundrie returned home to Florida alone.

He was declared a “person of interest” (a term informally used in the US to designate a suspect or a person who may have a bearing on an investigation), but he has not been charged with any crime. And now his whereabouts are unknown — the police are searching for him.