Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie: What is known about a blogger’s boyfriend found dead

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, FBI confirmed that the body of Gabby Petito was found in a park in the US state of Wyoming

American blogger Gabby Petito left in July on a road trip with her fiance, Brian Laundrie, across the United States. Nearly two weeks after being reported missing, her body was found in a national park in Wyoming. Now, Laundrie’s whereabouts are also unknown.

The 22-year-old was visiting Grand Teton National Park with 23-year-old Laundrie as part of their cross-country van trip. But after a month of traveling, Laundrie returned home to Florida alone.

He was declared a “person of interest” (a term informally used in the US to designate a suspect or a person who may have a bearing on an investigation), but he has not been charged with any crime. And now his whereabouts are unknown — the police are searching for him.

Here’s what we know about the case so far.

The trip

In July, Petito set out on a road trip from Long Island, New York, his birthplace, with Laundrie.

The couple became engaged in July 2020, according to their social networks.

High school sweethearts, the two documented their nomadic “van life” through national parks in the American West on Instagram and YouTube.

The trip was originally planned to last four months, according to the American press, but Laundrie returned home alone to Florida on September 1st.

Petito’s family reported his disappearance 10 days later.

Where is Brian Laundrie?

Laundrie, currently the only “person of interest” in the case, remains missing.

The family reported his disappearance last weekend, saying he went for a walk on Sept. 14 and never returned.

On Wednesday (9/22), police and the FBI (the US federal police, which also acts as an intelligence service) resumed searches of the Carlton Reserve, a 9,712-acre park in Sarasota County, Florida , with police dogs and drones.

An underwater dive team arrived at the reserve later that day to help with the search.

Credit, EPA Photo caption, Gabby Petito disappeared while traveling with her fiance Brian Laundrie, whose whereabouts are unknown

“A weekend ground and Monday air search of the reservation has yet to yield any response, but we need to proceed,” spokesman Josh Taylor told WTSP, a local CBS News affiliate.

“Please be aware that the Carlton Reservation is a vast and unforgiving place at times.”

On Monday, federal agents conducted an almost eight-hour search of Laundrie’s parents’ home in North Port, Fla., where he and Petito moved in 2019.

Before disappearing, Laundrie had dodged the authorities and shared no information with the police.

Laundrie’s attorney, Steve Bertolino, had originally scheduled a press conference for Tuesday, but canceled it after speaking with the FBI.

Local media said he said it was not in his “client’s interest” to proceed with the event.

After the news of Petito’s death, Bertolino issued a brief statement: “May Gabby rest in peace.”

What happened?

It’s still unclear what happened when Petito and later Laundrie disappeared, but some details from the previous weeks have surfaced.

On Aug. 12, police in the southern Utah city of Moab were called in to deal with a possible incident of domestic violence involving the couple.

Images from a video recorded with a bodycam (camera attached to the policeman’s uniform) show Petito crying and complaining to the security agent about his mental health. She also said the couple was arguing more often.

A police report on the incident states that Laundrie claimed that Petito assaulted him after an argument.

Police officers recommended that the two spend the night apart, but did not press charges. It is not yet known what happened next.

On August 19, a video was posted to a YouTube channel registered with Petito’s email. The video showed the couple smiling, kissing and running on beaches. It has been viewed over 3.2 million times.

The couple’s regular social networking updates on Instagram ended abruptly at the end of August.

Petito made a video call with his mother on Aug. 24 to let him know he was leaving Utah for Wyoming’s Teton Range, according to Rick Stafford, Petito’s attorney.

Petito’s mother, Nicole Schmidt, told CBS New York that she used to talk to her daughter three times a week during the trip.

On August 25th, Petito posted for the last time on Instagram, with the caption “Happy Halloween”. The photo gallery did not include any location information.

What do text messages say?

In a request for a search warrant, authorities wrote that text messages sent by Petito to his mother appeared to show increasing tension between the couple.

According to the application, Petito sent a “strange message” about his grandfather that sounded out of context, worrying his mother.

The last time Petito’s family heard from her was through a text message on Aug. 30 that read “No Signal in Yosemite,” a reference to California’s national park.

Schmidt has questions about who sent this message.

After a search that generated national commotion, authorities found remains — now confirmed to be Petito’s — in a remote area of ​​Grand Teton National Park and Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming on Sept. 19.

Investigators have yet to reveal how the body was found.