Gabby Petito case: Witnesses report “explosive incident” with youtuber and fugitive fiance Brian Laundrie: “I’m chilling now”

Although the sad passing of Gabby Petito was confirmed this Tuesday (21), the FBI continues to work to unravel the details of the messy and shocking tragedy. However, amid the investigations, the evidence against youtuber’s fugitive fiance Brian Laundrie continues to multiply — and a witness testimony has made the case even more troubling.

One of the last times that Petito was seen alive was in the midst of an explosive argument between Laundrie and the staff at the Mexican restaurant “The Merry Piglets”, located in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, the same state in which the young woman was killed. The photographer Nina Celie Angelo revealed, in an interview with Fox News, this Wednesday (22), that she and her boyfriend, Matthew England, were in town for a wedding and, during a lunch at the establishment in question, the pair witnessed Laundrie , very busy, start arguing with a waitress.

“I have the chills right now”, said Nina. “It’s crazy because it wasn’t just like we passed them on the street — it was an explosive incident,” lamented. Angelo said he couldn’t hear the conversation but believes the content producer was arguing with the restaurant staff about the bill or money. Amidst the bickering, Laundrie introduced “aggressive body language” and left and returned about four times.

“Gabby was crying hysterically, and at one point Brian and Gabby were even fighting with the receptionist at the restaurant before Gabby left and stood on the sidewalk,” continued the witness. At one point in the episode, which took place between 13:00 and 14:00 on August 27, Petito apologized to the establishment’s employees for the behavior of his partner. Four and a half hours later, Nina and Matthew passed Petito’s van at a camp north of their town.

Angelo, who also posted the same account of the alleged fight on his Instagram, said he didn’t think much about the incident at first, but after the Utah cop’s video surfaced last week, his boyfriend connected the dots and noticed. that the couple they saw was actually Petito and Laundrie. “He [Matthew] said, ‘Nina, that was the couple fighting in the restaurant.’ And that stopped me midway. I felt like the blood had left my body. I was like, ‘Oh my God, I completely forgot about the incident’” confessed the photographer.

England, meanwhile, told Fox News that he reported the incident to the FBI and that Petito seemed “visibly upset” with Laundrie as the boy “chased” the Merry Piglets team. The incident came about two weeks after another witness called 911 about a clash between Petito and Laundrie in Moab, Utah.

Angelo and England also claimed that the video recorded by the police officer’s body camera in Utah “It matches the mannerisms and body language of Petito and Laundrie” that they witnessed firsthand. Laundrie was also wearing clothes that England said he recognized and “it looked like it had been living in a van for some time”. “I spent the last three or four days really racking my brain. And I woke up this morning and went to Facebook, and there was that video with the police. I immediately knew it was the couple.” he said. “I’d bet $10 million, I’m 1,000% sure it was him and it was her,” insisted England.

The couple’s account was confirmed by the restaurant’s staff, who testified to the FBI and spoke about the matter on social media after pressure from Internet users. “Yes, we can confirm that Gabby and Brian were at the Merry Piglets. We do not delete any comments or messages on social media. The screenshots you see are direct messages to our account and not public. We’ve already notified the FBI and they’re aware of it. We’re letting them do their job and respecting Gabby’s family and we don’t have anything else to comment.” said note issued by the establishment.

Neighbors say the Laundrie family was seen “going on a trip” after the young woman’s disappearance

The evidence and testimony against Brian did not stop there. According to neighbors in the Laundrie family, the parents and the young man currently on the run took a trailer trip about a week after Laundrie returned home, alone, from his outing with Petito.

William and Charlene Guthrie said in a chat with Fox News that they saw the family buying new camping gear for their pickup and packing for what they assumed was a trip. “I was working in the front yard and I noticed they bought a new trailer for the back of the truck, I didn’t think anything unusual,” recalled William. “I saw them carrying it [com malas], so I assumed they were getting ready to camp with the new trailer,” added.

Guthrie’s wife, meanwhile, confirmed that Brian’s family had “gone out for the weekend” and that after the case had resonated in the media, she and her partner had notified authorities about what they had witnessed. Charlene also commented on how Laundrie acted in the days following the denunciation of the then-fiancee’s disappearance. “Everything remained normal once Laundrie returned to her family home. It was like nothing bothered him”, concluded.

remember the case

On September 11, the parents of the American YouTuber Gabrielle Petito reported her disappearance to the police. The strange case began when the girl’s fiance, also content creator Brian Laundrie, returned home from a van trip across the US, without the partner who until then accompanied him, on September 1st.

In testimony, Petito’s parents stated that they had been unable to contact her during the last week of August, when the young woman was passing through Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. The region is known for its vast plains and also for the mountain range called “Rocky Mountains” (Rocky Mountains, in Portuguese), much sought after by adventure lovers. The tour was part of the big van ride that Gabby and Brian were taking across the country and sharing on the web.

According to NBC News, Gabby’s last call to her mother, Nicole Schmidt, came the day before, Aug. 24, via FaceTime. The woman also claimed to have received text messages from her daughter’s number until Aug. 30, but insisted she wasn’t sure if the messages had actually been sent by the young woman. Schmidt also revealed that the daughter confessed to having doubts about the future of her relationship with Laundrie, but did not present any indication that she was unhappy during the trip.

Following the report of the disappearance, authorities expressed concern about Brian. That’s because, according to information released by the Suffolk PD, the boy returned to his parents’ home in North Port, Florida, without the girl, 10 days before Gabby was reported missing.

He has since refused to cooperate with the investigations and has been declared a “person of interest,” or suspect, when the Moab, Utah Police Department released an astonishing video of Gabby dated August 12th. The records, taken by a police officer’s body camera, took place after an alleged incident of domestic violence between the two, days before the girl’s disappearance.

In the footage, the officer asks a visibly shaken Gabby why she is crying. “I’m sorry we just had a fight this morning. Some personal problems”, she answers. “It’s been a long day. We were camping yesterday”, adds Brian. As a result, the authorities interrupted their trip for one night, keeping them apart to avoid further discussions, but the couple ended up following the trip the next day (13), without any complaints being filed. Watch:

Despite the Petito family’s desperate appeal to Brian Laundrie’s parents, the family refused to turn over their son or share with authorities any information that would help them find the influencer. However, on Friday (17), according to Reuters, Gabby’s fiance, who was already considered a suspect, was also reported as “missing”. “The Laundrie family’s attorney called FBI investigators on Friday night, indicating that the family would like to report their son’s disappearance. The family now claims not to have seen Brian since Tuesday (14) this week.”, reported Josh Taylor, spokesman for North Port police.

According to Laundrie’s family, he left home with a backpack on Tuesday (14), saying he was going to the reservation to help with the search for the bride. According to TMZ, a man named Sam Bass claimed that a person similar to Brian was seen on his camera, mounted in the Baker desert, Florida, on Monday morning (20). The footage shows a man who looks like the suspect walking through the woods with a backpack. Laudrie was reported missing by the family on Friday (17), after being sought out numerous times for clarification about Gabby’s disappearance. So far, US authorities still don’t know Brian’s whereabouts, but the “hunt” of the fugitive continues.