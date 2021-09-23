Gabby Petito: Police use boats, divers and helicopters in search of missing fiance | World

The search for Gabby Petito’s fiance entered the sixth day this Thursday (23) in the United States, and a team of divers joined the police and the FBI, who are using sniffer dogs, boats and helicopters to find Brian Laundrie, from 23 years.

Work is centered on the Carlton Reservation in Florida state, a swampy region teeming with crocodiles, but no clues have been found so far, a spokesman said Wednesday night.

Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito’s death caused a huge stir in the US. She and her fiance, Brian Laundrie, were traveling across the country in a van, which made her quite popular on social media.

Petito left his job in July to travel and documented the trip mainly on Instagram. A video posted on YouTube, in which the two appear smiling, kissing and running on the beach, it has been seen over 2.3 million times.

Poster about the disappearance of 22-year-old Gabby Petito, in a photo taken in Jakson, Wyoming, on September 16, 2021. Body of the influencer, who disappeared during a trip across the country with her fiance, was found on the day 19 in a park. — Photo: Amber Baesler/AP

The digital influencer had been missing since the 11th, and her body was found on Sunday (19th) in Grand Teton National Park, in the state of Wyoming. Her parents went to the police after she didn’t respond to calls or text messages for several days.

Teton County coroner’s forensics determined that Petito was murdered, according to the FBI, but it was not disclosed how she was killed.

Laundrie had come home alone on the 1st, without talking about Petito’s whereabouts, and left the house again a few days later, saying he was going to hike in the Carlton reserve. (see below).

The police treat you as a “person of interest” (a term used in the US to designate a suspect or a person who may be related to the investigation), but he has not been charged with any crime so far.

Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito — Photo: Reproduction / Social Media

Officials have not said why they are convinced that Laundrie may still be somewhere inside the nature reserve, which covers more than 9,700 hectares and is close to her home in North Port, Florida.

North Port police say his parents did not report his disappearance until the 14th, three days after the family last saw him. He told relatives he was going to hike alone in the reserve, which has more than 128 km of trails but is dominated by marshy waters.

The Laundrie family home in North Port was searched last week, and police were seen loading cardboard boxes into a van and seizing a silver Ford Mustang.

Travel across the US and disappearance

Petito and Laundrie left New York State, where they lived in July. They traveled in a van towards the western US, posting photos on social media as they traveled through Kansas, Colorado and Utah.

Gabby Petito, in a 2019 image posted on her social network profile — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Witnesses last saw Petito on Aug. 24, when she left a hotel in Salt Lake City, and she posted her last photo the next day.

Petito’s last phone message was on August 30 to his mother, Nicole Schmidt, and it just said, “No service in Yosemite,” a national park in California, on the West Coast of the country that she and Laundrie did not visit during their trip..

On August 12, a person called 911 reporting that Laundrie was beating Petito in front of the Moonflower Community Cooperative in Moab, Utah.

Moab police stopped the couple in their van on a highway near Arches National Park. Footage from the agent’s body camera shows Petito sobbing as he describes a couple’s fight, in which she is said to have been slapped by Laundrie while he was driving the van.

The police took no action and only recommended that the two spend the night apart.