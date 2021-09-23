Gabigol praises Bruno Henrique after reissue of ‘fusion’

Owner of assistance for one of Bruno Henrique’s goals in Flamengo’s 2-0 victory over Barcelona (EQU), forward Gabigol praised his partner after the match, valid for the semifinals of the Libertadores and which took place yesterday at Maracanã.

On his social networks, the shirt 9 revealed that he was “missing” to work alongside the striker, who returned to work a month after a thigh injury.

“I miss that I was my partner”, wrote Gabigol on his Twitter, posting a photo of the traditional celebration of the two simulating a “fusion”.

Bruno Henrique, in a short time, echoed his friend’s tribute when interacting with the publication. “Happy more than ever,” replied the shirt 27.

“You represent too much. The red and black nation loves you,” commented one fan. “You have to respect our attacking duo,” cheered another.

One step from the final

With the victory over the Ecuadorians at home, Flamengo may even lose by a goal difference next week to guarantee a place in the Libertadores final.

The situation is even calmer if Renato Gaúcho’s club scores a goal during the match. In this case, Barcelona is forced to score four times to advance, as there is the criterion of a qualified goal away from home and, therefore, a 3×1 for the home team would not do.