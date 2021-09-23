Gabigol says he expects Neymar at Flamengo, PSG star responds and flamenguista sets fire: ‘Everyone can imagine’

After the victory of Flamengo 2-0 over Barcelona, this Wednesday, for the semifinal of the Libertadores Conmebol, Neymar and Gabigol exchanged messages on social networks that agitated the red and black fans this Thursday morning (23).

The ” review ” on Twitter started after the ace of PSG send a message wishing good luck to shirt 9 of the team from Gávea, before the valid match for the continental tournament.

Check the exchange of messages between the two players of the Brazilian Team on twitter:

Neymar: Good luck

Gabigol: Waiting for you

Neymar: Have you thought?

Gabigol: Hahahaha everyone can imagine… Maraca packed, semi of Liberta… RJ on fire, that atmosphere.

O Paris Saint-Germain de Neymar returns to the field this Saturday (25), at 4 pm (Brasilia time), to face the Montpellier, fur French Championship.

already the Flamengo from Gabigol, visit the America-MG, on Sunday (26), at 11 am (Brasilia time), at Independência, at brazilian.

Afterwards, he will travel to Ecuador for the return game of the Libertadores semifinal against Barcelona, ​​on Wednesday (29), at 9:30 pm.