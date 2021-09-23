Galaxy M62: battery and chip please, but still lacking to be top of the line – 22/09/2021

At the end of last year, Samsung launched the Galaxy M51, with great emphasis on its 7,000 mAh battery, the highest in numbers among cell phones sold in the Brazilian market. In August of this year, the model won a younger brother with the same power: the Galaxy M62.

In addition to good battery life, the Galaxy M62 has a striking look, a good-sized screen for videos and respectful performance. With these attractions, the cell phone promises to conquer a demanding audience in the cell phone market. But is he really all that? Tilt tested the device for a week and now counts our impressions.

The first point is that some configurations pull the phone into the intermediate category, even with the heaviest launch price. Among the factors that could improve are: the lack of stereo sound, a certification that protects against water and dust and lack of access to 5G networks. The advantage is that since August its price has dropped a lot. Which changes the whole cost-benefit issue.

Select different models to compare. Select one more model to compare. Select two models to compare. To compare

Strengths Powerful battery

Above-standard cameras for mid-range cell phones

Good performance

striking look Negative points Does not support 5G

Screen could have a more advanced refresh rate

mono audio Verdict The Galaxy M62 has a good battery and respect configuration in terms of processor. But some factors could be better, such as the lack of stereo sound and access to 5G, as well as an apparent fragility.

The Galaxy M62’s screen features 6.7-inch (about 17 centimeters) Super Amoled+ technology, with FHD+ resolution (1,080 x 2,400). It has few edges and I believe Samsung has done a good job of taking advantage of all its corners.

The panel features intense colors and a good view from different angles.

Image: Renata Baptista/Tilt

The screen refresh rate is 60 Hz — this number refers to how smoothly images appear on the screen, and the bigger the better. That number is already lagging behind. Even other intermediate cell phones already gain highlights for presenting this index of 90 Hz or even 120 Hz (which allows scenes to be shown up to 120 frames per second).

So, negative point considering its high launch price.

Image: Renata Baptista/Tilt

The look draws attention. The M62 is available in two color combinations, with a metallic look, half mirrored, in vertical lines, followed by a gradient: from black to silver or from blue to silver (which was the version we tested).

The effect is very beautiful and makes you even want to use it without a protective cover. But the fingerprints soon appeared and we changed our minds.

In addition, there is still an apparent fragility of the body, all made of plastic, without certification of protection against dust or water. Better to guarantee and put the cape on.

On the right side of the phone are the volume controls and the on/off button — which integrates the fingerprint sensor, which is very fast and efficient. On the left side, right at the top, is the chip drawer (memory and phone line).

Underneath is the space for connecting headphones (not included in the box), the USB-C port and the phone’s single speaker.

The battery is really the strong point of the Galaxy M62, which has 7,000 mAh. The value is pretty high — being the biggest and newest cell phone available in Brazil with all that.

The promise is autonomy for more than two days of moderate use or nearly ten hours in intense activities, such as streaming video or games, according to Samsung.

Our test was somewhat limited by the short time we had available to keep the device (one week). In any case, the battery in general held up well. In two more intense days, with rights to streaming videos and games, the cell phone didn’t need to see the shot anytime soon.

The recharge time from 0% to 100% with the 25W charger that comes with the cell phone was just over two hours. It’s a bit of a long time, but considering the size of the battery, it’s to be expected that the process will take a while.

The Galaxy M62 has a respectable configuration: the processor is octa-core Exynos 9825 accompanied by the Mali-G76 GPU — it’s the same chip that equips the top-of-the-line Galaxy Note 10 / 10+.

There are 8 GB of RAM, that memory that helps the cell function. With this, the device is very fast for any action, whether from day to day use to heavy games. Of storage, there are 128 GB. Memory can be expanded up to 1TB with microSD card.

The set made the cell phone run the tested applications with ease — including games — without crashing or choking. Positive point here.

Camera set detail Image: Renata Baptista/Tilt

The camera set is not far behind among the mid-range cell phones.

The 32 MP front end sits in the center of the top of the screen and delivers good selfies.

At the rear are four cameras:

64 MP (main)

12 MP (ultrawide, with 123° angle)

5 MP (macro, for taking detailed pictures of close-up objects)

5 MP (depth sensor, to help blur the background)

The 5 MP macro is a plus, as the common market for a camera of this type has been 2 MP.

Video recording is done in UHD 4K, with a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160, with 30 fps. In the tests, few jitters and good sound quality were registered. The digital zoom range is up to 10 times.

Galaxy M62: Photos taken by Samsung mobile

1 / 5 Macro Renata Baptista/Tilt two / 5 night mode Renata Baptista/Tilt 3 / 5 Photo taken by Galaxy M62 Renata Baptista/Tilt 4 / 5 Ultra Wide Renata Baptista/Tilt 5 / 5 Photo taken by Galaxy M62 Renata Baptista/Tilt

The Galaxy M62 was launched for R$3,499 and Samsung made a promotional value of R$2,499 until the end of August 2021. Considering only the launch price, it would be difficult to recommend the device.

With this value, it is possible to find top-of-the-line models — even from Samsung itself — from previous years that are still very good. An example is the Galaxy S20, which can be purchased for less than R$4,000 in promotions. If you can pay cash, we find the Galaxy S21, this year, for R$ 3,998.70.

On the other hand. a few months later, the price dropped even further. Tilt found Galaxy M62 for starting at R$ 1,799 on official reseller sites. Paying less than R$ 2 thousand makes the situation change. The advanced processor and powerful battery are sure to please Samsung fans who like to upgrade within Samsung models.

In summary: the Galaxy M62 is a phone with very advanced features, but it still lacks to be called a top of the line. Because he has one foot in the intermediate category and the other in the advanced category, it is even difficult to define direct competitors.