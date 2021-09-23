Gas bubbles reveal that this star is reaching its final stages

The star AG Carinae is in a conflict between two forces — internal pressure caused by nuclear fusion and external gravity, which wants to push all stellar material to the center. Eventually, gravity will win, and the star will explode in a supernova, but that will still take a while to happen. At the moment, we can appreciate the transformations taking place there.

In a 2020 image, Hubble shows how the massive blue star has evolved in recent years, compared to the 2014 photo. We can see a shell around a “small” blue circle (the color representing the dust lit by the star itself ). The shell was colored red in the Hubble palette (a color that represents the gas ejected from the star, predominantly hydrogen and nitrogen).

2020 image of the star AG Carinae (Image: Reproduction/ESA/Hubble/NASA/A. Note/C. Britt)

In the second image, the blue is more prominent, expanding towards the edges of the shell, in contrast to the gas distributed in the outer layers. Astronomers surmise that the dust bubbles and filaments we see in blue were shaped by a stellar wind emitted by AG Carinae.

This wind travels through space at about 250,000 km/h, faster than the shell’s own expansion. That’s why the blue dust managed to reach the external gases. When the wind increases, the gas bubbles are pushed outward and open a cavity in the shell around the star.

All of these phenomena occur because AG Carinae is in its final stages before exploding into a supernova. At the end of the life of a massive blue star like this, the internal pressure of radiation begins to decrease and gravity pushes the material towards the hot core. As this occurs, this matter heats up further and creates eruptions.

2014 image of the star AG Carinae (Image: Reproduction/ESA/Hubble/NASA/A. Note/C. Britt)

These eruptions eject material out of the star, forming a shell like the one we see in the images. Although they are the outbreaks of a dying star, the eruption took place about 10,000 years ago, and it could still be a long time before AG Carinae finally explodes.

Before that, it is likely to run out of hydrogen and undergo successive smaller explosions, like this eruption, transforming into a Wolf-Rayet star (a type of massive star that fuses helium or heavier elements in the core). AG Carinae is about 55 to 70 times the mass of the Sun, which makes it unstable and short-lived.

With this set of characteristics, the AG Carinae is a rare star, mainly because the others of its type “usually” to explode fast. Following these processes closely is a unique opportunity for astronomers to better understand how blue giant stars behave at the end of their lives.

Source: Science Alert, ESA/Hubble