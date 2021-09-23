Gatito Fernández admits ‘worst year of his career’ due to injury and plans to renew with Botafogo

Since September 23, 2020 Gatito Fernández does not take the field by Botafogo. The right knee injury completes a year this Thursday, but the Paraguayan goalkeeper is close to his return, with specific training and physical conditioning. In an interview with the “GE” website, he classified the time without acting as the “worst of his career.

– Without a doubt, this one-year period without playing was the worst of my career. Not being able to do what I like most, which is playing football, not being able to help my teammates on the field. But I can also say that I will never forget this moment for another reason: I had sensational people by my side, both in my family or friends and at the club, or even receiving messages from the fans – said Gatito, who has been present in the locker room at the games. Botafogo.

– The expectation to return is very high and I feel like I was in the days when I wasn’t even a professional yet, dreaming of being able to play in the top team – he added.

Gatito, however, has a contract only until the end of the year with Botafogo. Renovation is in his plans, as the board thinks.

– We didn’t have any way to go forward with this, but the president (Durcesio Mello) and (soccer director, Eduardo) Freeland told me that their intention was to renew after playing again. But today the focus and thought is on being recovered again. Then, calmly, let’s talk about this topic in the coming months. The important thing at the moment is for Botafogo to return to Serie A – he completed.