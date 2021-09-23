GDF launches real estate fund for Innovation and Technology District

A real estate fund for the development of the new Innovation and Technology District in Brasília – FII Biotic – was launched this Wednesday (22/9). Presented during an event in São Paulo, the resource is the largest ASG (Environmental, Social and Governance) real estate fund in the country.

It is a smart city which, located in Granja do Torto, will use technology to optimize urban mobility and adopt sustainable solutions. The project incorporated clusters of commerce, residences, hotels and universities to offices that intend to accommodate technology companies, with the objective that people live, study and work in the same place, in line with the concept work, live and play.

The fund’s objective is to raise funds for the implementation of the new district, an area of ​​more than one million square meters in the heart of the DF. The project was commissioned from the Italian engineer, architect and inventor Carlo Ratti, who, in addition to his office, runs an urban innovation laboratory at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), in the United States.

Governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB-DF) attended the event (featured photo) and, on social networks, commented on the launch of the real estate fund. “With this fund, we will raise funds to implement a technological district in the Granja do Torto region, creating sustainable and modern solutions to integrate, in a single space, commerce, residence, university, hotel and offices”, said the head of the local Executive . “I’m sure the DF will become a reference in the country as a hub of technological innovation”, completed the governor.

The Biotic Technological Park was conceived and developed by the DF Development Agency (Terracap), which created a subsidiary company to manage the new district. “The estimate is to house 794 companies and more than 2,000 radio stations.working [trabalho colaborativo], generating 7,600 jobs and 9,500 residents”, says Terracap president Izidio Santos.

Ahead of the audacious project, the president of Biotic, Gustavo Dias Henrique, looks forward to the launch of the instrument with enthusiasm. “This fund was structured to be an instrument for raising funds from the financial market, generating credibility and legal certainty for large investors”, he highlights. “The idea of ​​the project is to change the DF’s economic matrix. Technology, innovation and development are the pillars of the new district. We brought what is most technological in the world to Brasília, so that our city can be a reference and become a power”.

The Bank of Brasília (BRB) participates in the project on different fronts. First, it installed BRBLab at Biotic, one of the anchors of the innovation center and aimed at the financial sector and digital government. There are already 23 startups there, including international ones, focused on seeking solutions and improving the customer experience.

As a public bank and protagonist of the DF’s economic development, BRB also plays a role in fostering, offering different options for credit lines; and, on a third front, it will manage the fund.

“The initiative is very important and has the potential to develop Brasília and the Midwest as an innovation hub”, points out the bank’s president, Paulo Henrique Costa.

*With information from Terracap