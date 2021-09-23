Geisy Arruda reveals that he already had more than eight men in the swing house – Famous

Geisy Arruda (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Always controversial in her life, the model Geisy Arruda granted an interview to Victor Sarro and Mariana Mantega at the 4talkcast and made ‘aside’ revelations of spicy when reporting going to a swing house, a place dedicated to the practice of couples swapping.

The young woman also told about the process in her life after the episode of the pink dress. Today, Geisy has become a digital influencer, as well as a writer of erotic short stories.

In the chat with the presenters, she didn’t hesitate to talk about her trip to the swing house. “Hardly a man goes alone. They are couples who frequent the place and usually the woman who negotiates the involvement with other people,” he said.

“I’m not a man who keeps counting, but I’ve already caught about 8, 10 at a swing club…but it wasn’t sd***. I took it here, I sucked it there”, opened the game Geisy, which was recognized once and did not like. “They ran after me in the maze. I was angry. The environment is very dark, but they recognized me and when that happens, I become the center of the business and everyone wants to fuck me”, revealed Arruda.

The famous said that, despite having received proposals for trans*** for money, she refused the invitations. Geisy revealed that pleasure comes first.

“I never had sex for money, but trans*** with a guy who had a lot of money and he helped me pay my card. He was my sugar dady. I was offered to do a program in Angola and other countries , but I didn’t. If the sex is in exchange for money, you lose the concept of pleasure for me,” she declared.

She also talked about the image she wants to convey to people: “The image I want to convey to Geisy, that everyone knows, that Geisy who was harassed 11 years ago because of a short dress. I still wear short clothes, except that now I have four million followers, I monetize a lot. I earn money from the internet, I have three books and I have a podcast of narrated short stories. People pay to listen to my short stories”, Geisy pointed out.