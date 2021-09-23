Geisy Arruda says he has caught more than 8 at swing house | Fabia Oliveira

Larisse Oliveira Geisy Arruda revealed that he goes to the swing house

Geisy Arruda made spicy revelations when reporting going to a swing house, a place dedicated to the practice of changing couples. The influencer explained how it works and gave details of the approaches. “Hardly a man goes alone. They are couples who frequent the place and, generally, it is the woman who negotiates the involvement with other people,” he said.

“I’m not a man who keeps counting, but I’ve already caught about 8, 10 at a swing club…but that’s not all. I took it here, I sucked it there”, opened the game Geisy, who was recognized once and didn’t like . “They left running after me in the maze. I was angry. The environment is very dark, but they recognized me and when that happens, I become the center of the business and everyone wants to eat me,” she said.

During interviews with PodCast 4talkcast led by Victor Sarro and Marina Mantega, she also said that, despite having received proposals to have sex for money, she refused the invitations. Geisy revealed that pleasure comes first.

“I never had sex for money, but I had sex with a guy who had a lot of money and he helped me pay my card. He was my sugar dady. I’ve been offered to do a program in Angola and other countries, but I didn’t. sex is in exchange for money loses the concept of pleasure for me,” she declared.

She also talked about the image she wants to convey to people “The image I want to convey is Geisy, that everyone knows, that Geisy who was harassed 11 years ago because of a short dress. I still wear short clothes, but now I have four million followers, I monetize a lot. I make money from the internet, I have three books and I have a podcast of narrated short stories. The person pays to listen to my stories”.