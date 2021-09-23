Generating 350 jobs, new venture opens in Pajuçara

During the inauguration of the Ibis Budget Hotel, in the Pajuçara neighborhood, the mayor of Maceió, JHC, highlighted the importance of the tourism sector for the economy of the capital, referring to the new development, which will generate 350 direct and indirect jobs.

For JHC, the moment is one of joy due to the partnership between the government and the private sector. “We wish you success in this new venture, in this new journey. We are here to unite, around a single purpose, which is to develop Maceió. We root and cheer for the success of our city, which is a lever for our state I’m here to be useful and that we can have a participatory mandate”, he said.

The Ibis Budget Hotel has 225 rooms, which will be fully delivered by December this year, in addition to establishments for guests’ meals, such as the Parmegiano restaurant, which will have a capacity for 110 guests.

The owner of Ibis Budget, Alfredo Brêda, highlighted the advance in immunization against Covid-19, helping tourists to reach the capital. He also said that the partnership between the Municipality of Maceió and businessmen has strengthened investments in the tourism sector.

“The vaccine has been very important for us to be able to resume tourism and growth in the city of Maceió. I just have to celebrate together with the City of Maceió, which has been helping us a lot in this process of opening the hotel. The city is full, the hotels are full, and we are going to have an even better moment in the coming months”, celebrated the businessman.

Also present at the inauguration, the Maceió Tourism Secretary, Patrícia Mourão, stated that the Municipality has been consolidating the resumption of tourism. “We just have to celebrate the opening of the project that will generate more than 300 jobs. We just have to celebrate and congratulate this new hotel in Maceió. The administration of Mayor JHC is innovative and is consolidating investments so that the city can grow each time once more.”

*with information from the consultancy.