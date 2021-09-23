German Elections: Find Out Who Armin Laschet, Merkel’s Prime Minister Candidate | World

Armin Laschet was supposed to be Germany’s next prime minister, replacing his party colleague Angela Merkel after the elections on the 26th.

The Christian Democratic Union (CDU) was leading the polls, and it looked like it would be a relatively easy task to keep the government after 16 years and four terms of a respected leader with good approval ratings. Furthermore, for the past 72 years, the CDU has been in power for 52 years.

Angela Merkel: Discover the legacy and trajectory of the woman who led Germany for 16 years and leaves power soon

But the drop – by more than 10 points – was quick, and today the favorite is Olaf Scholz of the Social Democratic Party.

Laschet faced accusations of plagiarism in a book written in 2009 (and responded by saying that the publication “clearly contains errors for which I am responsible”), had to face the fact that the ruling state, North Rhine-Westphalia, it concentrates one of the highest rates of Covid-19 cases in the country, and is also considered vague when it comes to presenting its proposals.

Elections in Germany: Understand How Germans Choose New Chancellor

But nothing was worse for his image than a moment captured on July 17 by cameras and widely publicized. While visiting an area of ​​his state that was severely battered by floods, Laschet was caught laughing at a joke just as German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was making a solemn speech in solidarity with the victims.

2 of 2 Armin Laschet, Christian Democratic Union candidate and premier of North Rhine-Westphalia, is caught laughing as German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier addresses flood victims in Erftstadt on July 17 — Photo: Marius Becker/pool via AFP Armin Laschet, Christian Democratic Union candidate and premier of North Rhine-Westphalia, is caught laughing as German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier addresses flood victims in Erftstadt on July 17 — Photo: Marius Becker/ pool via AFP

“It was stupid and it shouldn’t have happened and I regret it,” the Christian Democrat told broadcaster ZDF days later. “I’m sorry, I can’t say much more.”

Elections in Germany: Meet Annalena Baerbock, Green Party candidate to replace Merkel

To make matters worse, his main rival, Scholz, was also there that day. And he remained serious, talking about releasing funds for immediate reconstruction measures, as he is the current minister of economy.

Laschet’s performance in dealing with the floods, the biggest natural tragedy in Germany in 59 years, incidentally, is cited as one of the main reasons for his poor performance among his state’s electorate.

Armin Laschet is 60 years old and in January was elected leader of the CDU, filling the post left by Merkel. He has been the minister-president of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, the most populous in Germany, since June 2017.

Before starting his political career, he studied law and worked as a journalist. He has been a member of the Bundestag, the German Parliament, since 1994, and in 1999 he became a member of the European Parliament.

Leader of a centre-right party, Laschet has promised that, if elected, Germany will become a “climate neutral industrial nation” by 2045, but his environmental speech is not considered the boldest, and he has already claimed that the sector measures cannot stifle the country’s economy.

After the drop in research, he expanded the mentions on the subject, and promised innovations, including the creation of more jobs linked to the generation of clean energy.

Laschet even called his party’s approach to the climate “more promising than the (proposed) bans by the Social Democratic Party and the Greens,” which he accused of threatening to cut jobs and cause social unrest.