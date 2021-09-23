German Elections: Understand How Germans Choose New Chancellor | World

On September 26, Germany chooses the new congressmen who will form the country’s parliament. Thereby, it will also be defined who will succeed the current chancellor Angela Merkel, who decided not to run for re-election.

As a parliamentary country, the head of the German government rests with a representative of the Parliament. In Germany, this representative is called chancellor — the equivalent of the prime minister.

Merkel has been head of the German government since 2005, as leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party. The acronym managed to remain in the majority for over a decade in Germany, allowing the chancellor to continue in office.

The model for choosing the head of government is complex and involves several steps. It begins with voters voting twice on the same ballot and ends with the approval of the new chancellor’s name by the newly elected Parliament. See the summary below:

INFOGRAPHY – How parliamentary elections work in Germany and the process of choosing the new chancellor

The ballot has two columns: one for the first vote (Erststimme, in German) and one for the second (Zweitstimme).

At the first vote, voters choose the candidate for representative from each of Germany’s 299 constituencies. Each party presents its competitor, and there is the possibility of independent participation as long as they have at least 200 signatures of supporters.

Man in typical Bavarian clothes, state of Germany, in regional elections of 2018

These 299 districts are divided by Germany into territories of 250,000 inhabitants. This means that some big cities like Berlin, Hamburg and Munich bring more than one representative to Parliament.

At the second vote, the voter selects the party of their choice. It does not necessarily have to be the same association as the candidate in the first ballot. That is, if a person has chosen a CDU representative to represent their district, they can easily vote for the SPD in that second choice if they prefer that acronym over the other as a whole.

For this second vote, each party indicates a list of political leaders who can represent each of the German states in Parliament, with at least 299 seats. In this case, the seats are distributed proportionally according to the percentage of votes of the acronyms in the election. There, each association occupies the corresponding seats according to the order of the list previously defined.

There are two important rules about seat allocation that deserve attention:

extra seats — If a party performs better on the first (district) vote than on the second (by subtitle), the number of seats in the parliament of the other party increases to maintain proportionality. The idea is to prevent the vote for the district representative from having more weight than the vote for the party . Because of this, the 598 “base” seats became, at the end of the last election, 709 in total.

— If a party performs better on the first (district) vote than on the second (by subtitle), the number of seats in the parliament of the other party increases to maintain proportionality. . Because of this, the 598 “base” seats became, at the end of the last election, 709 in total. the 5% rule “It’s the German barrier clause. A party only enters Parliament if it reaches 5% of the votes in the subtitle voting. The idea is to prevent small and extremist groups from electing parliamentarians.

Chancellor’s confirmation

German Prime Minister Angela Merkel during a speech on the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan on Monday (16)

After counting and assigning seats in Parliament, the party with the most votes seeks an alliance to nominate a name for the post of chancellor. This name is that of the leader of the party, defined by the acronym itself, usually even before the vote. So it was with Angela Merkel, who led the CDU.

Parliamentarians have one month to take office and then start putting the chancellor’s name into effect from the coalitions. It is very difficult for a single party to get more than 50% of the seats in Germany’s Parliament, so the most likely scenario is one of sewing party alliances — which can even be done between rival groups such as the center-right CDU and the center-left SPD.

Although the process of forming alliances takes weeks, depending on the outcome of the election, there may be a more likely name for the post of chancellor in the early hours. Especially if the party that comes to the front already sees a good majority with other acronyms that are usually allies – the case of the SPD and the Greens.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of Germany, in 2017 photo

Finally, the nominated name is taken to the president of Germany, who is currently Frank-Walter Steinmeier. He has a ceremonial role, does not participate in the government, and just ratifies the nomination and returns it to Parliament. The parliamentarians, then, in a secret ballot, make official the choice of the new German chancellor.

It is even possible that congressmen will reject the chancellor’s choice, but as the position is born from the seams of the parliamentarians who make up the majority, it is extremely unlikely that this will happen.