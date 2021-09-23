German government to stop paying people in quarantine | World

The German government will stop paying financial compensation to workers quarantined because of the coronavirus because it is unfair to ask taxpayers to subsidize those who refuse to get a vaccine, health minister Jens Spahn said on Wednesday (22).

The new rules will take effect on October 11th, and will be valid for the 16 states of the country.

The rules will affect people who test positive for the virus and who come back from countries classified by Germany as places of high risk of transmission (Brazil was recently removed from this list).

People go to Covid-19 vaccination center in Dresden, Germany, July 29, 2021 — Photo: Matthias Rietschel/Reuters

Unvaccinated travelers coming from these countries must be quarantined for at least 5 days. Those who have been vaccinated (or recently recovered from an infection) do not need to go through quarantine.

These measures have been criticized because some workers cannot sit still and not be paid.

“We must see this differently, it’s a matter of being fair: those who protect themselves and others with the vaccine may rightly ask why we should give money to someone who returns from a trip to a high-risk region,” said Spahn.

There are also privacy issues. Germany has strict data privacy laws — in part because of Nazism and the Communist state, regimes that watched over the population. Generally speaking, employers cannot ask questions about a worker’s health.

Vaccinations are not mandatory in the country, but government officials have taken steps to keep unvaccinated people from experiencing inconvenient incidents.