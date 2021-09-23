Giant cavity surrounded by nebulae is discovered in the Milky Way

posted on 09/22/2021 1:26 PM



(Credit: Alyssa Goodman / Center for Astrophysics Harvard and Smithsonian / AFP)

Astronomers discovered in the Milky Way a giant cavity surrounded by two nebulae, the clouds of Perseus and Taurus, which appeared after at least one gigantic explosion of a star – according to a study published on Wednesday (22).

The molecular clouds of Perseus and Taurus, as they are called, have long been scrutinized because of their proximity to Earth – between 500 and 1,000 light-years away, a straw on the scale of our Milky Way, which is over 80,000 light years in diameter.

But also because they house stellar nurseries, formed thanks to the mixture of molecular gas and dust that make up these clouds. Finally, because these nebulae seemed to be connected by a kind of filament. A later observation ruled out this link by their respective distances from our planet.

“The funny thing about these two clouds,” Harvard Center for Astrophysics and the Smithsonian researcher Shmuel Bialy told AFP, is that “we found that they are, yes, connected, but not in the way we imagined, but through a giant cavity”.

This was the first time that scientists were able to draw a three-dimensional map of such a structure, dubbed the “Per-Tau Shell”. For this, they had the help of advanced calculation and imaging techniques and, in particular, a map of molecular gases of a larger region, drawn with data from the European space telescope Gaia.

One has to imagine a “kind of sphere, whose interior would be empty”, according to Bialy, a “superbubble”, as it is called, with a diameter of about 500 light years (about 4.7 million billion km), whose outer envelope would be partially formed by the two clouds of Perseus and Taurus.

The interior of the cavity contains some dust, “but with a very low density compared to clouds,” cosmologist and astrophysicist Torsten Ensslin, associate professor at the German Max Planck Institute, told AFP.

solar “periphery”

He co-authored with Shmuel Bialy, lead author, of this study published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters. He is one of the scientists who made, in 2019 and 2020, the first 3D map of dust clouds a short distance from our Sun. solar periphery.

And it’s Bialy’s colleague Catherine Zucker, a postdoctoral fellow and astrophysicist, who signs a second study on the subject to explain how scientists have put this map to good use, with the help of algorithms developed in part under her direction.

“This is the first time we’ve been able to use real 3D visualizations, not simulations, to compare theory to observation and estimate which theories work best” to explain where this giant cavity and the clouds that rest on its surface came from, she said. in a statement by the Center for Astrophysics.

“We think it’s due to a supernova, a giant explosion that pushed these gases and formed these clouds,” says Bialy, whose study suggests a scenario of multiple supernovae.

According to this theory, one or more stars at the end of their life exploded and gradually pushed most of the gas in which they were bathed to form this cavity, between 6 and 22 million years ago.

“We are now observing the cavity in its last stage, where it has already slowed down (its expansion), and allowed the formation of clouds” of Perseus and Taurus, says Bialy.

The scientist now intends to focus on the young populations of stars that are emerging there.

As for Professor Ensslin, he expects the “discovery of many other structures”, such as that of Per-Tau.

“This bubble is probably just one of many,” he explains, adding that, despite its size, it occupies a small space on the 3D map produced by his department. It remains to explore it and baptize it.