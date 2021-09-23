Ginger May Boost Testosterone Production in Men | health

Ginger (Zingiber officinale) is a medicinal plant whose root is commonly used as a spice. Furthermore, it is widely used in folk medicine because of its many health benefits in various ailments, including chronic diseases such as diabetes, Alzheimer’s, cardiovascular disease and depression. The beneficial effect of ginger in these diseases is mainly due to its antioxidant effect and its antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties. Since the beginning of 1991, several in vivo studies have found a link between ginger and hormone production, including testosterone, a hormone that has an impact not only on reproductive capacity, but also on sports performance and well-being.
+ Excessive exercise can reduce testosterone production
+ Testosterone affects brain function, hypertrophy and libido
Ginger impacts men’s health — Photo: Istock Getty Images
Almost all of these studies were performed in diabetic and hypertensive rat models: when supplemented with ginger and its extracts, they showed a higher serum testosterone level compared to controls.
Some of the impacts of ginger on human health are:
- Antioxidant effect: Ginger root is rich in several potent antioxidant compounds such as gingerols, zingerone, zingiberene, glycosides-6-gingerdiol, flavonoids and volatile oils. These antioxidants protect the reproductive organs from oxidative stress and lipid peroxidation. Ginger roots increase the activity of certain antioxidant enzymes such as superoxide dismutase (SOD), catalase (CAT) and glutathione peroxidase (GPx) in different male reproductive organs such as testis, prostate and epididymis;
- Increased luteinizing hormone (LH): Ginger has been found to increase the production of LH (a hormone that plays an important role in the reproductive capacity of men and women) in diabetic rat models, which consequently improves testosterone synthesis;
- Hypoglycemic effect: several studies have introduced the antihyperglycemic effect of ginger in the diet, that is, it contributes to blood sugar control. On the other hand, studies have shown that, in diabetic conditions, improving blood glucose increases testosterone production. Consequently, ginger potentially increases testosterone production in hyperglycemic conditions by normalizing the blood glucose level;
- Vasodilation: reduced blood flow to the testes has been shown to decrease testosterone production; 6-gingerol, a potent bioactive compound from ginger, is able to increase the production of nitric oxide (NO). Consequently, ginger root in the diet can increase testosterone production, increasing NO production and increasing blood flow to the testes.
Remembering that the effect of ginger or ginger extracts on testosterone has not yet been confirmed in humans. Therefore, studies in humans in this research context are of great importance, as we realize the great potential of ginger in increasing testosterone production and improving the hormonal profile.
- Banihani SA. Ginger and Testosterone. Biomolecules. 2018 Oct 22;8(4):119. doi: 10.3390/biom8040119. PMID: 30360442; PMCID: PMC6316093.
* The information and opinions expressed in this text are the sole responsibility of the author, and do not necessarily correspond to the point of view of the ge / I Athlete.