Ginger May Boost Testosterone Production in Men | health

Ginger (Zingiber officinale) is a medicinal plant whose root is commonly used as a spice. Furthermore, it is widely used in folk medicine because of its many health benefits in various ailments, including chronic diseases such as diabetes, Alzheimer’s, cardiovascular disease and depression. The beneficial effect of ginger in these diseases is mainly due to its antioxidant effect and its antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties. Since the beginning of 1991, several in vivo studies have found a link between ginger and hormone production, including testosterone, a hormone that has an impact not only on reproductive capacity, but also on sports performance and well-being.