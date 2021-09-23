Giuliano talks about Corinthians’ style of play and praises Sylvinho: ‘Tiro o hat’

One of the great names on Sylvinho’s team, midfielder Giuliano proved to be adapted to Corinthians’ style of play. When analyzing the characteristics of the team, the shirt 11 took the opportunity to praise the coach.

Giuliano told how Sylvinho has planned an organized team on the field. According to the midfielder, playing without the ball is important in the coach’s game plan, which has been positive for him. Despite being playing in a position he hadn’t played for a while, shirt 11 proved to be quite comfortable.

“The game without the ball is very important. An organized team is closer to victory and we characteristically have a team that everyone scores, runs and plays. If one doesn’t, it ends up overloading back there… I have the characteristic of being able to help my teammates in this stage of the field when we are defending“, said the Corinthians.

“I hadn’t played in this role for a few years, I was more ahead, I’m in the process of re-adapting to this role that I have controlled, because I’ve done it for a long time during my career… the idea is to continue in this way, to continue helping defensively and adding quality to the team,” he added shortly afterwards.

Sylvinho reached 23 games with Corinthians and has a record of seven wins, ten draws and six defeats. Heavily pressured and having his sequence questioned by the fans, the coach and his committee have the backing of Giuliano.

“Sylvinho and the coaching staff have done an exceptional job. We are in a process of evolution and construction. It arrives in the middle of the championship, when the team was unstable and he took over in a different process, then new pieces arrive, where the demand and pressure are much greater for them to be playing”, said the athlete.

“When we arrived, we weren’t 100% physically. You have to be patient. Coach and committee have had this insight to understand the individuality of each athlete and put them in the best conditions. That’s why it needs process and time, so that there is rapport, physical improvement and then you can charge 100% of these athletes to be organized and not a decision taken emotionally. Hats off to Sylvinho, who has done the best he can, has helped us and the team has been evolving a lot. The team has evolved a lot, we have to look at the results and the team is growing“, completed.

