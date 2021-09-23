Globo ignores success thermometer and risks for Pantanal to premiere all recorded · TV News

To achieve a better aesthetic finish, Globo will air the remake of Pantanal in March 2022 with the recordings fully finished. With this, the traditional adjustments made in the open plots to try to win over the audience will not happen in the nine o’clock soap opera.

According to the TV news, the works in the serial written by Bruno Luperi, grandson of Benedito Ruy Barbosa, will be finalized shortly after Carnival 2022 , in the first half of March. After a few scenes in the studio, the external ones in Mato Grosso started earlier this month.

In addition to the protocols adopted because of the pandemic, which slow the process down, Globo promises a very careful post-production in Pantanal. Some scenes have special effects forecast, especially those involving Juliana Paes, Maria Marruá’s interpreter in the first phase.

In the novel, the character turns into a jaguar when he gets angry. This will be shown to the public through visual effects. Other sequences will also feature digital intervention. The objective is to show Pantanal as a super production of the network – the biggest in recent years.

As it does in Nos Tempos do Imperador, which currently occupies the 6 pm range, Globo may reissue Pantanal during the screening if the story encounters a more urgent obstacle. Therefore, it is still not possible to nail when the soap opera will end next year.

Changes to the plot, however, will not be possible. Bruno Luperi, the author of the serial, has already passed the mark of 100 chapters written and delivered to Globo. In all, Pantanal is expected to have 155 episodes. Starting on March 14, it should end in October.

Pantanal’s bet

Pantanal is the first big bet of Globo’s new Dramaturgy direction , led by José Luiz Villamarim and Ricardo Waddington, for the nine o’clock range. Thus, the serial has received privileged treatment in relation to Um Lugar ao Sol, which will replace the rerun of Império (2014).

Pantanal will be starred by the young Alanis Guillen, who will play Juma Marruá. The cast will also include Renato Goés, Bruna Linzmeyer, Juliana Paes, Osmar Prado, Dira Paes, Juliano Cazarré, José Loreto, Debora Bloch, Murilo Benício, Julia Dalavia and Gabriel Sater, among others.