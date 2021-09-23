Globo is nominated in three entertainment categories and one documentary at the International Emmy | Pop & Art

Globo received four International Emmy nominations this Thursday (23), three for entertainment and one for documentary.

“Surrounded” in the documentary category;

“Amor de Mãe” in the telenovela category;

“Diary of a Confined” in the short series category;

“All the Women of the World” in the movies and TV miniseries category.

“Cercados”, an original Globoplay produced by Globo’s journalism, competes for best documentary.

Directed by Caio Cavechini, the production shows the challenges of journalistic coverage of the pandemic. Cavechini and Eliane Scardovelli sign the script. Watch the trailer below.

Watch the trailer for the documentary ‘Cercados’

“Amor de Mãe”, written by Manuela Dias and directed by José Luiz Villamarim, was nominated in the telenovela category.

2 of 4 Scene shows a reunion between Lourdes and her son Domenico in ‘Amor de Mãe’ — Photo: João Cotta/Globo Scene shows a reunion between Lourdes and her son Domenico in ‘Amor de Mãe’ — Photo: João Cotta/Globo

Globoplay’s productions “Diário de um Confinado” and “All Women in the World” appear in the categories of short series and film for TV or miniseries, respectively.

“Diário de um Confinado” is a creation of actor Bruno Mazzeo and director Joana Jabace (“Segunda Call”).

The series is a production by Globo Studios for Globoplay, TV Globo and Multishow and was created during the pandemic.

Mazzeo, Rosana Ferrão, Leonardo Lanna and Veronica Debom sign the script, and Joana is the artistic director.

3 of 4 ‘Diário de um Confinado’ was created by Bruno Mazzeo and Joana Jabace — Photo: Globo/Glauco Firpo ‘Diário de um Confinado’ was created by Bruno Mazzeo and Joana Jabace — Photo: Globo/Glauco Firpo

In “All the Women of the World”, Emílio Dantas and Sophie Charlotte pay tribute to filmmaker Domingos Oliveira, with a screenplay by Jorge Furtado and Janaína Fischer. The artistic direction is by Patrícia Pedrosa.

The International Emmy Ceremony will take place on November 22, in New York. This year, there are 44 nominees from 24 different countries, a record in the history of the awards.

4 of 4 Sophie Charlotte and Emílio Dantas on stage from ‘All the women in the world’ — Photo: João Miguel Júnior/Globo Sophie Charlotte and Emílio Dantas in the scene of ‘All the women in the world’ — Photo: João Miguel Júnior/Globo

The other Brazilian production nominated is the Netflix documentary “AmarElo: É Tudo Para Ontem”, by rapper Emicida, about the show “AmarElo” at Theatro Municipal de São Paulo. He competes in the artistic programming category.