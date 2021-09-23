Glória Menezes appears for the first time after Tarcísio Meira’s death · TV News

This Wednesday (22), Glória Menezes made her first public appearance after the death of her husband, Tarcísio Meira (1935-2021). The actress walked through the Shopping Village Mall, located in Rio de Janeiro, and did not fail to take pictures with fans who were there.

Since leaving the hospital where she was admitted on account of Covid-19, the artist has not been seen in open spaces. During today’s tour, Glória had the presence of her daughter, Amélia Brito, the result of her first marriage.

Grief

Tarcisio Meira died on August 12 after spending six days in hospital fighting the coronavirus. Gloria managed to overcome the disease and was discharged four days after losing her partner. Earlier this month, Mocita Fagundes, wife of Tarcísio Filho, informed that the widow was moving to Rio de Janeiro.

Through an Instagram post, Glória’s daughter-in-law shared a photo in which she appears kissing the actress. “Today we enter stage two. Changing the scene is always nice. Our queen is going to her little house in Rio! Surrounded by love, near the sea,” said Mocita.

“Rio is happy, sunny and she is ‘tri well’ physically. There, we’ll do a lot of gymnastics, good walks and catch some sun on the beach. Bye, Sampa! See you soon! Hello, Rio de Janeiro! That hug!”, she joked.

Gloria Menezes on tour this Wednesday (22)

