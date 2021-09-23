Goal x Azul: How the flying cars of the two airlines compare | Companies

Taking a step in the race for the “electrification” of air transport, Gol and Comporte, a group of the Constantino family that controls the airline, announced yesterday their intention to lease 250 electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft (eVTOL) from Avolon, an Irish company of leasing. The announcement was well received by the market and Gol’s shares on B3 closed up 3.87%, at R$19.60.

The deal involves the eVTOL VA-X4, created by the British company Vertical Aerospace, capable of carrying up to four passengers and a pilot, with a range of 160 km and a maximum speed of 320 km/h. Gol did not disclose the value of the deal.

The plan is for the operation to begin in mid-2025, assuming certification of the “flying cars” takes place by then. According to Gol, the objective with the technology is to embrace the regional air transport market. Gol did not give details, but when observing the characteristics of the aircraft and its flight autonomy, there is a window for it to be used to transport passengers within urban centers to airports, for example.

To Value, Gol said that eVTOL will be able to operate on any helipad. In São Paulo alone, there are 450. The airline also highlighted that preliminary studies show that an eVTOl trip can cost 1/5 the value of a helicopter trip, in an average distance of 65 km. Furthermore, the modality would not compete with commercial aviation.

Asked whether Eve, an Embraer subsidiary that develops an eVTOL, was even considered, Gol explained that the choice of aircraft leasing prevailed over the purchase modality, which would be the only option today for a partnership with Eve.

Azul, Gol’s competitor in the domestic market, last month announced investments of around R$ 1 billion with the order for 220 eVTOL aircraft from Germany’s Lilium.

In the case of Azul, the reason for not choosing Embraer in this new venture was the flight autonomy – Lilium offers 240 km, for six passengers and the pilot, and Embraer, 100 km, for four passengers and the pilot.

Gol’s eVTOL model is the same one chosen by American Airlines to start its venture in the segment. The North American’s agreement was announced last June and involves an advance order of up to 250 units (can be expanded by another 100) and a potential investment of US$ 1 billion. The American will invest US$ 25 million in Vertical.

American Airlines’ approach to Gol may have collaborated with the Brazilian airline’s decision to opt for the Vertical model. Last week, the US giant expanded its flight-sharing agreement with Gol and decided to invest US$ 200 million in the Brazilian airline via share purchase. With the contribution, he will have 5.2% of Gol and the right to a seat on the board.

Even before the eVTOLS projects come out of the oven, companies in various parts of the world are ordering this novelty, which promises to revolutionize passenger transport.

Committed to being cheaper, quieter and more sustainable than helicopters and airplanes, eVTOLs will compete in a market estimated by Morgan Stanley Bank at $1 trillion in 2040, rising to $9 trillion in the following decade.

These huge figures fuel the race for “flying cars” and already attract more than a hundred startups and traditional aircraft and even automobile manufacturers, such as General Motors, with projects in different stages of development.

An important step to be taken is certification, which in Brazil will be under the responsibility of the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac). Concrete signs will only be given by Anac after it receives a formal request for certification of these aircraft – which has not happened yet.